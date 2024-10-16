International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/egyptian-foreign-minister-accuses-europe-of-double-standards-over-middle-east-crises-1120577485.html
Egyptian Foreign Minister Accuses Europe of Double Standards Over Middle East Crises
Egyptian Foreign Minister Accuses Europe of Double Standards Over Middle East Crises
Sputnik International
Divisions that split Europe after crises broke out in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon have exposed the double standards that underpin its policies on the Middle East and Ukraine, Egyptian Foreign Minister Bard Abdelatty said on Wednesday.
2024-10-16T17:12+0000
2024-10-16T17:12+0000
world
middle east
israel
egypt
gaza strip
hezbollah
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
israel-lebanon tensions
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0f/1120553359_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f8a282ee81dfb6c180d54ece7c2e9720.jpg
"A divided Europe is undoubtedly sending the wrong message to Israel and the people in Egypt, Arab and Islamic countries, ... that there are such things as international hypocrisy and double standards," he told reporters in Cairo. The Egyptian politician, who spoke after welcoming Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Alvarez to Cairo for talks, compared Europe's reaction to the war in the Middle East to the conflict in Ukraine, saying some European nations had abstained from condemning Israel’s aggression or taking any decisive measures. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a ground operation in the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has reached 42,409 people since October 7, 2023, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/duplicity-in-action-us-hinges-military-aid-to-israel-on-eased-gaza-plight-after-deploying-thaad-1120571733.html
israel
egypt
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0f/1120553359_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd50c9d257de10c5001013331f7def5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities, israeli strikes on syria, airstrikes on damascus
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities, israeli strikes on syria, airstrikes on damascus

Egyptian Foreign Minister Accuses Europe of Double Standards Over Middle East Crises

17:12 GMT 16.10.2024
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem HanaPalestinians look at the damage after an Israeli strike hit a tent area in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024
Palestinians look at the damage after an Israeli strike hit a tent area in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2024
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Divisions that split Europe after crises broke out in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon have exposed the double standards that underpin its policies on the Middle East and Ukraine, Egyptian Foreign Minister Bard Abdelatty said on Wednesday.
"A divided Europe is undoubtedly sending the wrong message to Israel and the people in Egypt, Arab and Islamic countries, ... that there are such things as international hypocrisy and double standards," he told reporters in Cairo.
The Egyptian politician, who spoke after welcoming Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Alvarez to Cairo for talks, compared Europe's reaction to the war in the Middle East to the conflict in Ukraine, saying some European nations had abstained from condemning Israel’s aggression or taking any decisive measures.
Palestinians look at the damage after an Israeli strike hit a tent area in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2024
World
Duplicity in Action: US Hinges Military Aid to Israel on Eased Gaza Plight After Deploying THAAD
07:16 GMT
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.

On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid.

The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a ground operation in the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has reached 42,409 people since October 7, 2023, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала