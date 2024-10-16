https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/egyptian-foreign-minister-accuses-europe-of-double-standards-over-middle-east-crises-1120577485.html

Egyptian Foreign Minister Accuses Europe of Double Standards Over Middle East Crises

Divisions that split Europe after crises broke out in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon have exposed the double standards that underpin its policies on the Middle East and Ukraine, Egyptian Foreign Minister Bard Abdelatty said on Wednesday.

"A divided Europe is undoubtedly sending the wrong message to Israel and the people in Egypt, Arab and Islamic countries, ... that there are such things as international hypocrisy and double standards," he told reporters in Cairo. The Egyptian politician, who spoke after welcoming Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Alvarez to Cairo for talks, compared Europe's reaction to the war in the Middle East to the conflict in Ukraine, saying some European nations had abstained from condemning Israel’s aggression or taking any decisive measures. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a ground operation in the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has reached 42,409 people since October 7, 2023, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

