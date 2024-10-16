https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/steppe-road-what-to-know-about-mongolias-russia-china-transport-corridor-megaproject-1120573338.html

Steppe Road: What to Know About Mongolia’s Russia-China Transport Corridor Megaproject?

Steppe Road: What to Know About Mongolia’s Russia-China Transport Corridor Megaproject?

Sputnik International

Mongolian PM Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene announced that Mongolia had agreed on 33 projects linked to an ambitious large-scale economic corridor between Russia and China. What to know about the ambitious Steppe Road?

2024-10-16T13:12+0000

2024-10-16T13:12+0000

2024-10-16T13:19+0000

economy

mikhail mishustin

vladimir putin

mongolia

russia

china

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120573737_0:28:618:376_1920x0_80_0_0_a791b51cedc6f2697a6f6b30f80639b3.png

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene announced on Wednesday that Ulaanbaatar had agreed on 33 projects linked to an ambitious large-scale economic corridor between Russia and China, with the project set to coordinate initiatives spearheaded by the Eurasian Economic Union, China with its One Belt One Road, and Mongolia's own Steppe Road initiative.Situated in the very heart of the Eurasian heartland, and sandwiched between Russia to the north and China to the south, Mongolia has been a prime location for Europe-Asia trade for millennia – a fact recognized by ancient Chinese imperial dynasties going back to the Ancient Silk Road of the early modern era, and traders and nomadic tribesman as far as the Neolithic period.The modern Steppe Road (‘Taliin zam’ in Mongolian) initiative was conceived in 2014 - the same year that the Russia-Mongolia-China negotiations format was created, with Ulaanbaatar envisioning ‘Five Great Passages’ requiring $50 bln in investment, including:The Steppe Road isn’t just about transport infrastructure, but part of a Mongolian national development strategy which also seeks to invigorate the country’s telecom and tourism sectors, and boost its mining and energy potential.The project broadly aligns with Russia’s Trans-Eurasian Corridor Initiative. In July, Presidents Putin and Khurelsukh raised the subject of international logistics and transit in a meeting on the sidelines of an SCO Summit in Astana.In China, the Steppe Road is seen as “highly consistent” with Beijing’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, with officials and media saying the project can “guide…win-win cooperation between the two countries.”Researchers have pointed to the Steppe Road's good prospects for success, with China able to provide the capital, technology, labor and infrastructure construction know-how to see the ambitious initiative through to completion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/russia-and-china-strengthening-economic-cooperation-despite-external-pressure---russian-pm-1120571000.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/sco-matters-in-asia-makes-us-run-quad-look-like-anemic-midget---analyst-1120255366.html

mongolia

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what is the steppe road, what is mongolia's steppe road, is mongolia's steppe road separate from china's belt and road