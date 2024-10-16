International
Steppe Road: What to Know About Mongolia's Russia-China Transport Corridor Megaproject?
Steppe Road: What to Know About Mongolia’s Russia-China Transport Corridor Megaproject?
Mongolian PM Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene announced that Mongolia had agreed on 33 projects linked to an ambitious large-scale economic corridor between Russia and China. What to know about the ambitious Steppe Road?
Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene announced on Wednesday that Ulaanbaatar had agreed on 33 projects linked to an ambitious large-scale economic corridor between Russia and China, with the project set to coordinate initiatives spearheaded by the Eurasian Economic Union, China with its One Belt One Road, and Mongolia's own Steppe Road initiative.Situated in the very heart of the Eurasian heartland, and sandwiched between Russia to the north and China to the south, Mongolia has been a prime location for Europe-Asia trade for millennia – a fact recognized by ancient Chinese imperial dynasties going back to the Ancient Silk Road of the early modern era, and traders and nomadic tribesman as far as the Neolithic period.The modern Steppe Road (‘Taliin zam’ in Mongolian) initiative was conceived in 2014 - the same year that the Russia-Mongolia-China negotiations format was created, with Ulaanbaatar envisioning ‘Five Great Passages’ requiring $50 bln in investment, including:The Steppe Road isn’t just about transport infrastructure, but part of a Mongolian national development strategy which also seeks to invigorate the country’s telecom and tourism sectors, and boost its mining and energy potential.The project broadly aligns with Russia’s Trans-Eurasian Corridor Initiative. In July, Presidents Putin and Khurelsukh raised the subject of international logistics and transit in a meeting on the sidelines of an SCO Summit in Astana.In China, the Steppe Road is seen as “highly consistent” with Beijing’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, with officials and media saying the project can “guide…win-win cooperation between the two countries.”Researchers have pointed to the Steppe Road's good prospects for success, with China able to provide the capital, technology, labor and infrastructure construction know-how to see the ambitious initiative through to completion.
what is the steppe road, what is mongolia's steppe road, is mongolia's steppe road separate from china's belt and road
During his visit to Islamabad for the SCO Summit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mishustin brought up the importance of Mongolia’s ‘Steppe Road’ initiative, citing regional cooperation between Russia, China and Mongolia as vital to the creation of a new multipolar architecture. Here’s what to know about the ambitious Mongolian project.
Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene announced on Wednesday that Ulaanbaatar had agreed on 33 projects linked to an ambitious large-scale economic corridor between Russia and China, with the project set to coordinate initiatives spearheaded by the Eurasian Economic Union, China with its One Belt One Road, and Mongolia's own Steppe Road initiative.

"The list of 33 projects included in the three countries' economic corridor program has been agreed by the relevant Mongolian government departments. First on the list is the construction of a new railway between the major border checkpoints at Altanbulag on the border with the Russian Federation and Zamyn-Udd near the Chinese border. It will be a very important starting point for the creation of an economic corridor between the three countries," Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene said, speaking on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, where he met with Prime Minister Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Situated in the very heart of the Eurasian heartland, and sandwiched between Russia to the north and China to the south, Mongolia has been a prime location for Europe-Asia trade for millennia – a fact recognized by ancient Chinese imperial dynasties going back to the Ancient Silk Road of the early modern era, and traders and nomadic tribesman as far as the Neolithic period.
The modern Steppe Road (‘Taliin zam’ in Mongolian) initiative was conceived in 2014 - the same year that the Russia-Mongolia-China negotiations format was created, with Ulaanbaatar envisioning ‘Five Great Passages’ requiring $50 bln in investment, including:
a 997 km-long transnational expressway linking Russia and China
1,100 km of electrified rail infrastructure
an expansion of the existing Trans-Mongolian Railway from Sukhbaatar in the north to Zamyn-Uud
construction of oil and gas pipelines from Altanbulag to Zamyn-Uud.
The Steppe Road isn’t just about transport infrastructure, but part of a Mongolian national development strategy which also seeks to invigorate the country’s telecom and tourism sectors, and boost its mining and energy potential.
