International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/ukraine-loses-up-to-710-soldiers-in-with-russian-forces---mod-1120572222.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 710 Soldiers in With Russian Forces - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 710 Soldiers in With Russian Forces - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated up to 710 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-10-16T09:25+0000
2024-10-16T09:25+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
kiev
ukrainian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119705668_0:230:2824:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_d2eb73da0dc28bd363d78139049f8988.jpg
Russia's Battlegroup Yug repelled seven counterattacks, Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr repelled ten counterattacks, while Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad repelled five counterattacks, the ministry said. Ukrainian forces lost more than 465 servicepeople in clashes with Russia's Tsentr forces, the ministry said, adding that Russia's Battlegroup Vostok made Kiev lose up to 100 soldiers. Russian forces took control of the Nevskoe settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Krasny Yar settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said. Kiev has also lost 430 servicepeople in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/ukraines-troop-losses-top-6200-in-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1119915084.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119705668_47:0:2778:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b0bd2a2a1ed7a4c00b0636e08913a66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, russian defense ministry, ukrainian servicepeople
russian forces, russian defense ministry, ukrainian servicepeople

Ukraine Loses Up to 710 Soldiers in With Russian Forces - MoD

09:25 GMT 16.10.2024
© Sputnik / Alexander Melnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a TOS-2 Tosochka multiple rocket launcher
Russian servicemen fire a TOS-2 Tosochka multiple rocket launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2024
© Sputnik / Alexander Melnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated up to 710 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug repelled seven counterattacks, Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr repelled ten counterattacks, while Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad repelled five counterattacks, the ministry said.
"The losses of the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to up to 710 servicepeople, two pickups and a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer," the ministry said.
Ukrainian forces lost more than 465 servicepeople in clashes with Russia's Tsentr forces, the ministry said, adding that Russia's Battlegroup Vostok made Kiev lose up to 100 soldiers.
Russian forces took control of the Nevskoe settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Krasny Yar settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said.
Ukrainian Humvee stopped by naval infantry from the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Troop Losses Top 6,200 in Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
26 August, 13:05 GMT
Kiev has also lost 430 servicepeople in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала