Ukraine Loses Up to 710 Soldiers in With Russian Forces - MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 710 Soldiers in With Russian Forces - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated up to 710 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia's Battlegroup Yug repelled seven counterattacks, Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr repelled ten counterattacks, while Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad repelled five counterattacks, the ministry said. Ukrainian forces lost more than 465 servicepeople in clashes with Russia's Tsentr forces, the ministry said, adding that Russia's Battlegroup Vostok made Kiev lose up to 100 soldiers. Russian forces took control of the Nevskoe settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Krasny Yar settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said. Kiev has also lost 430 servicepeople in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry added.

