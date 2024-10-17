https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/israel-unlikely-to-strike-irans-nuclear-facilities---iranian-atomic-energy-organization-1120581121.html

Israel Unlikely to Strike Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Iranian Atomic Energy Organization

Israel is unlikely to strike Iran's nuclear facilities in response to an Iranian missile attack on the Jewish state, Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said.

He added that in case of attack the damage would be minimal. On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted. On Monday, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the administration of US President Joe Biden that he was ready to strike Iran's military facilities, rather than oil or nuclear ones.

