International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/israel-unlikely-to-strike-irans-nuclear-facilities---iranian-atomic-energy-organization-1120581121.html
Israel Unlikely to Strike Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Iranian Atomic Energy Organization
Israel Unlikely to Strike Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Iranian Atomic Energy Organization
Sputnik International
Israel is unlikely to strike Iran's nuclear facilities in response to an Iranian missile attack on the Jewish state, Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said.
2024-10-17T06:07+0000
2024-10-17T06:07+0000
world
middle east
iran-israel row
israel
iran
joe biden
benjamin netanyahu
behrouz kamalvandi
atomic energy organization of iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117550618_0:316:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e8b6d2e7b87fcf49af57abf99e770dd6.jpg
He added that in case of attack the damage would be minimal. On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted. On Monday, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the administration of US President Joe Biden that he was ready to strike Iran's military facilities, rather than oil or nuclear ones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/us-will-not-suspend-arms-supplies-to-israel-over-humanitarian-crisis-in-gaza-1120580742.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117550618_304:0:3033:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4bb4faef7740d2d29f27827798527cb4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran-israel row, iran-israel conflict, isran missiles israel, israel strike iran, iran israel war, middle east war, mideast crisis, iran nuclear israel
iran-israel row, iran-israel conflict, isran missiles israel, israel strike iran, iran israel war, middle east war, mideast crisis, iran nuclear israel

Israel Unlikely to Strike Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Iranian Atomic Energy Organization

06:07 GMT 17.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mehdi GhasemiIn this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
In this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mehdi Ghasemi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Israel is unlikely to strike Iran's nuclear facilities in response to an Iranian missile attack on the Jewish state, Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said.
He added that in case of attack the damage would be minimal.

"It is extremely unlikely that nuclear facilities will be attacked. If this happens, the damage will most likely be minimal," Kamalvandi was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, on Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2024
Americas
US Will Not Suspend Arms Supplies to Israel Over Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
05:20 GMT
On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.
On Monday, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the administration of US President Joe Biden that he was ready to strike Iran's military facilities, rather than oil or nuclear ones.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала