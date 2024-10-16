International
Tehran Ready to Revive Nuclear Talks With US, Europe - Atomic Energy Organization
Tehran is ready to engage in serious negotiations with the United States and Europe in a bid to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Wednesday.
"Tehran is ready to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but its realization requires serious negotiations," Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted by the Iranian news agency ISNA as saying. It reneged on some of the commitments after the US withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018, causing the pact to collapse. In 2021, Iran allowed the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA to replace cameras at a nuclear facility in the city of Karaj, but said it would not share the footage with the agency until the US lifted its sanctions.
19:30 GMT 16.10.2024
In front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2024
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran is ready to engage in serious negotiations with the United States and Europe in a bid to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Wednesday.
"Tehran is ready to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but its realization requires serious negotiations," Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted by the Iranian news agency ISNA as saying.

Under the 2015 deal with the United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, Iran pledged to scale back its nuclear research in exchange for sanctions relief.

It reneged on some of the commitments after the US withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018, causing the pact to collapse.
In 2021, Iran allowed the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA to replace cameras at a nuclear facility in the city of Karaj, but said it would not share the footage with the agency until the US lifted its sanctions.
