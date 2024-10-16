https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/tehran-ready-to-revive-nuclear-talks-with-us-europe---atomic-energy-organization-1120579334.html

Tehran Ready to Revive Nuclear Talks With US, Europe - Atomic Energy Organization

Tehran Ready to Revive Nuclear Talks With US, Europe - Atomic Energy Organization

Sputnik International

Tehran is ready to engage in serious negotiations with the United States and Europe in a bid to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Wednesday.

2024-10-16T19:30+0000

2024-10-16T19:30+0000

2024-10-16T19:30+0000

world

behrouz kamalvandi

tehran

atomic energy organization of iran

isna

nuclear

nuclear warhead

nuclear energy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_50d403def4993ed1363ccd021a81b19c.jpg

"Tehran is ready to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but its realization requires serious negotiations," Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted by the Iranian news agency ISNA as saying. It reneged on some of the commitments after the US withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018, causing the pact to collapse. In 2021, Iran allowed the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA to replace cameras at a nuclear facility in the city of Karaj, but said it would not share the footage with the agency until the US lifted its sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/iran-says-will-not-respond-to-limited-israeli-attack-on-certain-targets---reports-1120545076.html

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear weapons, what nuclear weapons does russia have, what nuclear weapons does us have, american nukes, russian nukes, nuclear weapons in europe, nuclear weapons around the world, countries with nuclear weapons, does china have nukes, does china have nuclear weapons, does israel have nuclear weapons, does israel have nukes, iranian nuclear weapons, does iran have nukes, iran nuclear deal