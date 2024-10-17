International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses About 40 Leopard Tanks Since February 2022
Ukraine Loses About 40 Leopard Tanks Since February 2022
Ukraine has lost around 40 Leopard tanks since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February 2022, the Business Insider news outlet reported on Thursday.
Some open-source estimates suggest that Ukraine had already lost nearly 40 Leopards, but those estimates are unconfirmed so far, according to the report. Russia claimed that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States and NATO were directly involved in the conflict not only by providing weapons, but also by training Ukrainian personnel in European countries.Russian forces have been developing tactics to destroy Leopard tanks since the first day they were deployed, with great success.In particular, Russian troops have destroyed many Leopard 2A6 tanks in the Svatovsk region.One Leopard 2A6 tank was even captured and later displayed on Poklonnaya Gora in Moscow.
Ukraine Loses About 40 Leopard Tanks Since February 2022

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost around 40 Leopard tanks since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February 2022, the Business Insider news outlet reported on Thursday.
Some open-source estimates suggest that Ukraine had already lost nearly 40 Leopards, but those estimates are unconfirmed so far, according to the report.
Russia claimed that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States and NATO were directly involved in the conflict not only by providing weapons, but also by training Ukrainian personnel in European countries.
Russian forces have been developing tactics to destroy Leopard tanks since the first day they were deployed, with great success.
In particular, Russian troops have destroyed many Leopard 2A6 tanks in the Svatovsk region.One Leopard 2A6 tank was even captured and later displayed on Poklonnaya Gora in Moscow.
