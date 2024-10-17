Ukraine Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 250 soldiers in the Kursk area over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 250 people, 15 armored vehicles were destroyed, including five tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles," the MoD said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever has repelled six Ukrainian counterattacks near border settlement in the Kursk region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 40 soldiers.
In total, Ukraine has lost more than 23,850 servicemen and 165 tanks during operations in the Kursk region, the ministry added.
