Germany Preparing Aid Package for Ukraine, Including Missiles, Thousands of Attack Drones

Germany has delivered eight Leopard 1 tanks, 20 infantry fighting vehicles, Iris-T SLM and Iris-T SLS air defense systems and other weapons to Ukraine; AIM-9L missiles and thousands of attack drones are being prepared for delivery, according to an updated list of weapons delivered to Ukraine on the German government website.

The list of weaponry delivered to Ukraine on the German government website was last updated on September 19. The website says AIM-9L missiles, two TRML-4D multifunctional radar stations, 4,000 combat drones, 361 Songbird reconnaissance drones, thousands of rounds of 40-millimeter ammunition and winter clothing are being prepared for delivery in the coming weeks. Over the past month, Germany has transferred eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks with spare parts to Ukraine from the previously promised weapons as part of a joint aid package with Denmark, 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles from the Bundeswehr arsenal, ammunition for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and four MRAP armored vehicles. As part of the air defense assistance package, one Iris-T SLM and one Iris-T SLS air defense systems, missiles for the aforementioned systems, American Sea Sparrow missiles, six Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers with spare parts were delivered. In addition, Ukraine received 460 MK 556 assault rifles, 90 HLR 338 precision rifles and 240,000 rounds of ammunition for them, 30 CR 308 rifles, 3,000 SFP9 pistols, 3,000 RGW-90 man-portable antitank weapons, 24,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, 25,000 rounds of 40mm ammunition. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also received 30 Vector reconnaissance drones, one Beaver bridge-laying tank, 100 H-Pembs portable mine-clearing systems, 90 mine detectors, a mine plow, two Wisent 1 mine-clearing tanks with spare parts, and 57 laser rangefinders. Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

