Hungary Not Supporting Zelensky's Plan As It 'Shortest Path' to World War - Official

Hungary does not support Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" because it is the shortest path to World War III, the political director of the Hungarian prime minister's office, Balazs Orban, said.

He stressed that the plan involves escalating the conflict and involving NATO countries in it, which Hungary does not accept, since it believes that the European Union should change its strategy to a peaceful one. "Zelensky's ‘victory plan’ is the shortest path to unleashing World War III, so Hungary does not support it," Orban said on social media on Thursday. On Wednesday, Zelensky said Ukraine's so-called "victory plan" had been fully prepared. The plan contains five provisions, including one that would let Ukraine strike deep inside Russia and allow Western allies to deploy their conventional weapons on Ukrainian soil to "deter" Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier warned that NATO countries should think carefully before allowing Ukraine strikes deep into Russian territory.

