Turkiye Closely Monitoring BRICS Developments – Foreign Minister

Turkiye is closely monitoring the expansion policy and development of processes in BRICS, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov earlier told reporters that the number of states wishing to cooperate with BRICS in one form or another, including membership in the association, has reached 34, and the association's summit in Kazan will be the largest foreign policy event ever held in Russia. Ushakov also confirmed that Turkiye has applied for full-scale participation in BRICS, and the application is under consideration. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take part in the BRICS summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said earlier. The BRICS summit with the participation of heads of state will be held in the Russian city of Kazan on October 22-24. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association - in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Russia's BRICS presidency focuses on strengthening multilateralism for fair global development and security. As part of its presidency, Russia is organizing more than 200 political, economic and social events.On Ukrainian Conflict MediationChina and Brazil are interested in Turkiye joining the "peace platform" on Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.In late September, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China, Brazil and other countries of the Global South intend to create an open platform "Friends of Peace" to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.In May, China and Brazil issued the document "The Common Understandings Between China and Brazil on Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" following a meeting between Wang and Brazilian presidential aide Celso Amorim in Beijing. In the joint document, the two countries advocated that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis and expressed support for an international peace conference that is recognized by both Moscow and Kiev.

