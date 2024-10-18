https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/uae-president-to-attend-brics-summit-in-kazan---kremlin-1120590305.html

UAE President to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan - Kremlin

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will take part in the events of the BRICS summit in Kazan, the Kremlin said on Friday.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will take part in the events of the BRICS summit in Kazan, the Kremlin said on Friday.The UAE president will arrive in Russia on October 21, the Kremlin said.

