UAE President to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan - Kremlin
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will take part in the events of the BRICS summit in Kazan, the Kremlin said on Friday.The UAE president will arrive in Russia on October 21, the Kremlin said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik)- United Arab Emirates recently joined BRICS along with Egypt, Ethiopia and Iran.
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will take part in the events of the BRICS summit in Kazan, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"The President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will also take part in the events of the BRICS summit in Kazan," the statement said.
The UAE president will arrive in Russia on October 21, the Kremlin said.
"During the talks with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the state and prospects for the development of multifaceted Russian-Emirati cooperation, topical issues on the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East and North Africa region, will be considered," the statement said.