On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Seven Drones Intercepted, Destroyed in Russia's Bryansk Region
Seven Drones Intercepted, Destroyed in Russia's Bryansk Region
Sputnik International
Seven aircraft-type drones have been intercepted and destroyed in Russia's Bryansk Region, and a fire occurred due to the detonation of an explosive device from a downed drone, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
"This night, the enemy carried out a massive terrorist attack on the territory of our region. Seven aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted and destroyed. As a result of the detonation of an explosive device from a downed drone, a fire occurred in the attic of a non-residential building," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram. He said Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers quickly extinguished the fire; there were no casualties.Russian officials repeteadly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks, stressing that deliberate targeting of civillians is an act of terrorism.
04:36 GMT 19.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven aircraft-type drones have been intercepted and destroyed in Russia's Bryansk Region, and a fire occurred due to the detonation of an explosive device from a downed drone, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
"This night, the enemy carried out a massive terrorist attack on the territory of our region. Seven aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted and destroyed. As a result of the detonation of an explosive device from a downed drone, a fire occurred in the attic of a non-residential building," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.
He said Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers quickly extinguished the fire; there were no casualties.
Russian officials repeteadly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks, stressing that deliberate targeting of civillians is an act of terrorism.
