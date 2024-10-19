https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/seven-drones-intercepted-destroyed-in-russias-bryansk-region--1120598175.html
Seven Drones Intercepted, Destroyed in Russia's Bryansk Region
Seven aircraft-type drones have been intercepted and destroyed in Russia's Bryansk Region, and a fire occurred due to the detonation of an explosive device from a downed drone, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
"This night, the enemy carried out a massive terrorist attack on the territory of our region. Seven aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted and destroyed. As a result of the detonation of an explosive device from a downed drone, a fire occurred in the attic of a non-residential building," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram. He said Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers quickly extinguished the fire; there were no casualties.Russian officials repeteadly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks, stressing that deliberate targeting of civillians is an act of terrorism.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven aircraft-type drones have been intercepted and destroyed in Russia's Bryansk Region, and a fire occurred due to the detonation of an explosive device from a downed drone, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
"This night, the enemy carried out a massive terrorist attack on the territory of our region
. Seven aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted and destroyed. As a result of the detonation of an explosive device from a downed drone, a fire occurred in the attic of a non-residential building," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.
He said Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers quickly extinguished the fire; there were no casualties.
Russian officials repeteadly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks, stressing that deliberate targeting of civillians is an act of terrorism.