Ukraine Loses Up to 440 Servicemen, 2 APCs in Russian Center's ​​Operation Area

Ukraine lost up to 440 servicemen and two French-made armored personnel carriers (APCs) in the Center group of forces' operation area, the group's spokesman Alexander Savchuk said.

"Units of the Center group of forces inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of the 33rd, 151st mechanized, 25th airborne, 95th airborne assault brigades, and the 119th territorial defense [brigade] of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Savchuk said. He specified that Kiev lost up to 440 servicemen, two French-made APCs, and four armored vehicles.

