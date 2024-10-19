International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 440 Servicemen, 2 APCs in Russian Center's ​​Operation Area
Ukraine Loses Up to 440 Servicemen, 2 APCs in Russian Center's ​​Operation Area
Ukraine lost up to 440 servicemen and two French-made armored personnel carriers (APCs) in the Center group of forces' operation area, the group's spokesman Alexander Savchuk said.
"Units of the Center group of forces inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of the 33rd, 151st mechanized, 25th airborne, 95th airborne assault brigades, and the 119th territorial defense [brigade] of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Savchuk said. He specified that Kiev lost up to 440 servicemen, two French-made APCs, and four armored vehicles.
04:18 GMT 19.10.2024 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 19.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 440 servicemen and two French-made armored personnel carriers (APCs) in the Center group of forces' operation area, the group's spokesman Alexander Savchuk said.
"Units of the Center group of forces inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of the 33rd, 151st mechanized, 25th airborne, 95th airborne assault brigades, and the 119th territorial defense [brigade] of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Savchuk said.
He specified that Kiev lost up to 440 servicemen, two French-made APCs, and four armored vehicles.
