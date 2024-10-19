https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/zelenskys-plan-sells-ukraine-to-west-turns-army-into-private-military-company---lavrov-1120596517.html

Zelensky's Plan Sells Ukraine to West, Turns Army Into Private Military Company - Lavrov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called victory plan suggests that Ukraine will hand over its natural resources to Western allies in exchange for weapons and turn the Ukrainian army into a private military company, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Zelensky, in these points of his, spoke so veiledly about the economic side of the issue. According to the leaks, the secret annexes... stipulate that he is ready to place all of Ukrainian natural resources under the management of his Western masters, hand over controls over them, effectively to sell Ukraine," Lavrov told reporters after a foreign ministers' meeting on the South Caucasus. Some leaks suggest that Zelensky's main purpose is to get weapons no matter what, Lavrov added. He said that Western countries had already made it clear this was an "unacceptable scenario" that increased risks for the West. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova brushed off Zelensky's "victory plan" as a set of incoherent slogans that would push NATO into a direct conflict with Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the conflict would end when Kiev realized the futility of its policy.

