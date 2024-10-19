International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/zelenskys-plan-sells-ukraine-to-west-turns-army-into-private-military-company---lavrov-1120596517.html
Zelensky's Plan Sells Ukraine to West, Turns Army Into Private Military Company - Lavrov
Zelensky's Plan Sells Ukraine to West, Turns Army Into Private Military Company - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called victory plan suggests that Ukraine will hand over its natural resources to Western allies in exchange for weapons and turn the Ukrainian army into a private military company, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2024-10-19T00:00+0000
2024-10-19T00:00+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
sergey lavrov
maria zakharova
ukraine
russia
west
russian foreign ministry
nato
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052329_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c775164f776c31637ba51318fdcb1f20.jpg
"Zelensky, in these points of his, spoke so veiledly about the economic side of the issue. According to the leaks, the secret annexes... stipulate that he is ready to place all of Ukrainian natural resources under the management of his Western masters, hand over controls over them, effectively to sell Ukraine," Lavrov told reporters after a foreign ministers' meeting on the South Caucasus. Some leaks suggest that Zelensky's main purpose is to get weapons no matter what, Lavrov added. He said that Western countries had already made it clear this was an "unacceptable scenario" that increased risks for the West. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova brushed off Zelensky's "victory plan" as a set of incoherent slogans that would push NATO into a direct conflict with Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the conflict would end when Kiev realized the futility of its policy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/zelenskys-victory-plan-to-secure-admission-to-nato-troubling-for-alliance---philippot-1120595907.html
ukraine
russia
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052329_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95f35aa8b92b00f2ace93208bc5c2a88.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin’s peace proposals for ukraine, peace settlement of russia ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis settlement proposals, what conditions did putin mention to settle conflict in ukraine, conditions for peace settlement in ukraine, ukraine peace plan, zelensky peace plan, russia’s peace plan for ukraine, zelensky victory plan
putin’s peace proposals for ukraine, peace settlement of russia ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis settlement proposals, what conditions did putin mention to settle conflict in ukraine, conditions for peace settlement in ukraine, ukraine peace plan, zelensky peace plan, russia’s peace plan for ukraine, zelensky victory plan

Zelensky's Plan Sells Ukraine to West, Turns Army Into Private Military Company - Lavrov

00:00 GMT 19.10.2024
© AP Photo / Susan WalshUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2024
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called victory plan suggests that Ukraine will hand over its natural resources to Western allies in exchange for weapons and turn the Ukrainian army into a private military company, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"Zelensky, in these points of his, spoke so veiledly about the economic side of the issue. According to the leaks, the secret annexes... stipulate that he is ready to place all of Ukrainian natural resources under the management of his Western masters, hand over controls over them, effectively to sell Ukraine," Lavrov told reporters after a foreign ministers' meeting on the South Caucasus.
Some leaks suggest that Zelensky's main purpose is to get weapons no matter what, Lavrov added. He said that Western countries had already made it clear this was an "unacceptable scenario" that increased risks for the West.

"According to the leaks, also accompanied by a secret annex, the Ukrainian army will be ready to defend Europe and deploy its soldiers under a contract ... maybe even replacing US contingent that is already in Europe after it wins. So just, on the one hand, [Zelensky] sold all the land and the valuables that it holds, and on the other hand, offered up his country as a private military company," Lavrov said.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2024
World
Zelensky’s 'Victory Plan' to Secure Admission to NATO Troubling for Alliance - Philippot
Yesterday, 16:47 GMT
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova brushed off Zelensky's "victory plan" as a set of incoherent slogans that would push NATO into a direct conflict with Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the conflict would end when Kiev realized the futility of its policy.

Zelensky presented the three-point plan, which also includes three secret additions, in parliament on Wednesday. He proposed that allies invite Ukraine to join NATO, lift restrictions on strikes deep into Russia and deploy a "comprehensive non-nuclear deterrence package" on Ukrainian soil to contain Russia. The plan envisions an end to the conflict no later than 2025.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала