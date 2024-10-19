International
Ukraine's NATO Accession Would Make Alliance's Direct Involvement in Conflict Inevitable - Moscow
Ukraine's NATO Accession Would Make Alliance's Direct Involvement in Conflict Inevitable - Moscow
Earlier this week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti that Ukraine's accession to NATO would mean a direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia and would lead to World War III.
Kiev's possible accession to NATO in the current conditions will eliminate the possibilities of a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict and make the alliance's direct involvement in military operations against Russia inevitable, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second department for the Commonwealth of Independent States' countries, told Sputnik. Ukraine's potential accession to the alliance "will put an end to the possibilities of a political and diplomatic settlement, making it inevitable that the alliance will engage directly in hostilities against Russia, and lead to an uncontrolled escalation," the official said.
06:58 GMT 19.10.2024
Earlier this week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti that Ukraine's accession to NATO would mean a direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia, and lead to World War III.
Kiev's possible accession to NATO in the current conditions will eliminate the possibilities of a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict and make the alliance's direct involvement in military operations against Russia inevitable, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second department for the Commonwealth of Independent States' countries, told Sputnik.

"We constantly warn about the threat of Ukraine's NATO accession," Polishchuk said, when asked to comment on Szijjarto's statement about the possibility of direct Russia-NATO confrontation.

The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2024
Analysis
Ukraine War Set to Continue as US Desperately Attempts to Salvage Global Leadership
16 October, 00:06 GMT
Ukraine's potential accession to the alliance "will put an end to the possibilities of a political and diplomatic settlement, making it inevitable that the alliance will engage directly in hostilities against Russia, and lead to an uncontrolled escalation," the official said.
