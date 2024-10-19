https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/ukraines-nato-accession-would-bring--alliance-into-direct-conflict---moscow-1120598466.html

Ukraine's NATO Accession Would Make Alliance's Direct Involvement in Conflict Inevitable - Moscow

Earlier this week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti that Ukraine's accession to NATO would mean a direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia and would lead to World War III.

Kiev's possible accession to NATO in the current conditions will eliminate the possibilities of a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict and make the alliance's direct involvement in military operations against Russia inevitable, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second department for the Commonwealth of Independent States' countries, told Sputnik. Ukraine's potential accession to the alliance "will put an end to the possibilities of a political and diplomatic settlement, making it inevitable that the alliance will engage directly in hostilities against Russia, and lead to an uncontrolled escalation," the official said.

