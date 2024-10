https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/xi-calls-for-boosting-combat-capabilities-of-chinese-armys-missile-forces-1120601845.html

Xi Calls for Boosting Combat Capabilities of Chinese Army's Missile Forces

Xi Calls for Boosting Combat Capabilities of Chinese Army's Missile Forces

Sputnik International

China needs to increase the real combat capabilities as well as strategic deterrence capabilities of its army's missile forces, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday. The Chinese president also stressed the importance of comprehensive strengthening of combat training, combat capability, ensuring effective protection of national strategic security and basic interests, as well as adapting to changes in modern methods of warfare.

china

2024

