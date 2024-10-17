https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/relations-between-russia-china-promote-peace-stability-1120581521.html

Relations Between Russia, China Promote Peace, Stability

Relations between Russia and China promote peace and stability, despite Washington's statements to the contrary, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, Liu Pengyu, told Sputnik.

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said earlier that China "put its thumb on the scale" of the Ukraine conflict, "and it has opted to support Russia in its war in Ukraine by providing a long list of dual-use components." He stressed that China will work with Russia to always be good neighbors, good friends and good partners who trust each other. The United States, which supplies weapons to Kiev, is hypocritical when it tries to accuse China of trying to tip the scales of the Ukraine conflict, Liu Pengyu added. He noted that "China always handles the export of military products in a prudent and responsible way, and strictly controls the export of dual-use articles, including drones for civilian use."

