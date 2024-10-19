https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/zelensky-says-us-lost-interest-in-ukraine-amid-presidential-race-1120599379.html

Zelensky Says US Lost Interest in Ukraine Amid Presidential Race

Zelensky Says US Lost Interest in Ukraine Amid Presidential Race

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky complained on Friday that the presidential race in the United States had made Washington lose interest in what was happening in Ukraine.

2024-10-19T10:28+0000

2024-10-19T10:28+0000

2024-10-19T10:44+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

kamala harris

donald trump

ukraine

russia

nato

white house

republican

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/11/1119802830_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_db64713775aa51ef78ca99e310449e6a.jpg

Volodymyr Zelensky complained on Friday that the presidential race in the United States had made Washington lose interest in what was happening in Ukraine."Today, they are not fighting for Ukraine, they are fighting in the elections, which is fair for their country. For us, it is not. We believe we should remain in focus. We are here — the Ukrainian citizens, because we are at war," Zelenskyy told Ukrainian media in an online marathon interview.Zelensky said that Ukraine's Plan B was to wait for a new president in the White House to determine the country's policy toward Ukraine following the November 5 election, which will pit Democrat Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump."The United States is Ukraine's key aid donor. If its post-election policy changes — these changes will be Plan B. The US policy itself will be shaping the course of the war or the course toward ending the war," Zelensky explained.Zelenskyy presented a plan to end the conflict in Ukraine to parliament on Wednesday. The document includes five points and three secret additions. In particular, the Ukrainian leader proposes inviting Ukraine to NATO with subsequent membership, lifting restrictions on strikes deep into Russia, and deploying a "comprehensive non-nuclear deterrence package" on Ukrainian territory to contain Russia. According to this plan, the conflict should end no later than 2025.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Zelensky's plan was just a set of incoherent slogans which pushed NATO into a direct conflict with Russia, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the real peace plan for Kiev would be to realize the futility of the Ukrainian policy. He said that Kiev should "wake up" and understand the reasons that led it to the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/zelenskys-plan-sells-ukraine-to-west-turns-army-into-private-military-company---lavrov-1120596517.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, us arms for ukraine, ukraine conflict, ukraine russia hostilities, ukraine us, zelensky biden