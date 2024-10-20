International
Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Attacks Surpasses 42,600
Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Attacks Surpasses 42,600
The death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since the escalation of the conflict has exceeded 42,600 people, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
"In 380 days of Israeli-US aggression against the Gaza Strip, 42,603 ​​people have been killed and 99,795 have been injured," the ministry said in a statement. Israel also carried out seven mass killings of families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 84 deaths and 158 injuries in the past 24 hours, the statement said. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
23:51 GMT 20.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since the escalation of the conflict has exceeded 42,600 people, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
"In 380 days of Israeli-US aggression against the Gaza Strip, 42,603 ​​people have been killed and 99,795 have been injured," the ministry said in a statement.
Israel also carried out seven mass killings of families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 84 deaths and 158 injuries in the past 24 hours, the statement said.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
