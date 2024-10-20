https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/hezbollah-says-fired-missiles-at-filon-military-base-in-northern-israel-1120609431.html

Hezbollah Says Fired Missiles at Filon Military Base in Northern Israel

Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said on Sunday that it had launched a missile attack against Israeli military base Filon, located in the Rosh Pina settlement in northern Israel.

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and noble resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on villages and shelters, Islamic Resistance fighters attacked the Filon base in Rosh Pina, east of the occupied city of Safed, with a powerful rocket salvo at 12:30 [09:30 GMT], on Sunday, October 20," Hezbollah said on Telegram. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes has exceeded 2,000 since the escalation, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north of the country.

