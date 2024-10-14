https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/hezbollah-targets-israeli-naval-base-in-haifa-with-rocket-attack-1120543921.html
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Naval Base in Haifa With Rocket Attack
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Naval Base in Haifa With Rocket Attack
Sputnik International
Fighters of the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah attacked the Israeli naval base in the northwest of Haifa with rockets, the movement said on Monday.
2024-10-14T09:49+0000
2024-10-14T09:49+0000
2024-10-14T09:49+0000
world
israel-lebanon tensions
israel
haifa
middle east
lebanon
hezbollah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107822/36/1078223625_0:108:2049:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_d0096101448254338e34fad28de9355a.jpg
"Islamic Resistance fighters fired a series of missiles at the Stella Maris naval base in the northwest of Haifa at 9:30 am [6:30 GMT]," the statement said.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while also continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/hezbollah-warns-of-strikes-on-buildings-bases-in-israels-north-1120523290.html
israel
haifa
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107822/36/1078223625_112:0:1935:1367_1920x0_80_0_0_65fbdabe02b7225c0ec4114fc5e68a75.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hezbollah attacked, fighters of the lebanese shia movement hezbollah, rocket attack
hezbollah attacked, fighters of the lebanese shia movement hezbollah, rocket attack
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Naval Base in Haifa With Rocket Attack
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Fighters of the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah attacked the Israeli naval base in the northwest of Haifa with rockets, the movement said on Monday.
"Islamic Resistance fighters fired a series of missiles at the Stella Maris naval base in the northwest of Haifa at 9:30 am [6:30 GMT]," the statement said.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah
forces in southern Lebanon while also continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.