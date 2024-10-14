https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/hezbollah-targets-israeli-naval-base-in-haifa-with-rocket-attack-1120543921.html

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Naval Base in Haifa With Rocket Attack

Fighters of the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah attacked the Israeli naval base in the northwest of Haifa with rockets, the movement said on Monday.

"Islamic Resistance fighters fired a series of missiles at the Stella Maris naval base in the northwest of Haifa at 9:30 am [6:30 GMT]," the statement said.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while also continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.

