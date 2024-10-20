https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/indonesias-new-president-prabowo-subianto-inaugurated-at-ceremony-in-jakarta-1120605096.html
Indonesia's New President Prabowo Subianto Inaugurated at Ceremony in Jakarta
Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto has officially taken office at a ceremonial inauguration in Jakarta, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
Prabowo is expected to meet with foreign dignitaries, including about 20 heads of state, later Sunday at the presidential palace. The Russian delegation at the inauguration ceremony is led by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The ceremony took place at the Parliament Complex in Jakarta. Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka were sworn in as the first and second leaders of the state for the period 2024-2029 at a plenary session of parliament. In April, the Indonesian Electoral Commission officially announced Prabowo Subianto as the next president of Indonesia, rejecting lawsuits challenging the election results by the losing candidates. Prabowo won almost 60% of the votes in the election. The main provisions of Prabowo's election campaign were a vector for continuing his predecessor Joko Widodo's policies, as well as a number of social and humanitarian initiatives. As Indonesia's defense minister, Prabowo also became famous for his peace initiatives on Ukraine, voiced in 2023 and 2024 at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore. At that time, he proposed the idea of resolving the conflict in Ukraine by creating a demilitarized zone similar to the one created between South and North Korea. In Russia, the peace initiative was treated with respect, although experts immediately noted that the Korean scenario was unlikely. In Ukraine, Prabowo Subianto's proposal was met with hostility.
Indonesia's New President Prabowo Subianto Inaugurated at Ceremony in Jakarta
Prabowo is expected to meet with foreign dignitaries, including about 20 heads of state, later Sunday at the presidential palace. The Russian delegation at the inauguration ceremony is led by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.
The ceremony took place at the Parliament Complex in Jakarta. Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka were sworn in as the first and second leaders of the state for the period 2024-2029 at a plenary session of parliament.
"I swear that I will fulfill the duties of the President of the Republic of Indonesia as best and fairly as possible. I swear to uphold the constitution and implement all laws and regulations in full, and to be loyal to the motherland and nation," Prabowo said while taking the oath.
In April, the Indonesian Electoral Commission officially announced Prabowo Subianto as the next president of Indonesia, rejecting lawsuits challenging the election results by the losing candidates. Prabowo won almost 60% of the votes in the election. The main provisions of Prabowo's election campaign were a vector for continuing his predecessor Joko Widodo's policies, as well as a number of social and humanitarian initiatives.
As Indonesia's defense minister, Prabowo also became famous for his peace initiatives on Ukraine
, voiced in 2023 and 2024 at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore. At that time, he proposed the idea of resolving the conflict in Ukraine by creating a demilitarized zone similar to the one created between South and North Korea. In Russia, the peace initiative was treated with respect, although experts immediately noted that the Korean scenario was unlikely. In Ukraine, Prabowo Subianto's proposal was met with hostility.