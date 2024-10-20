https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/indonesias-new-president-prabowo-subianto-inaugurated-at-ceremony-in-jakarta-1120605096.html

Indonesia's New President Prabowo Subianto Inaugurated at Ceremony in Jakarta

Indonesia's New President Prabowo Subianto Inaugurated at Ceremony in Jakarta

Sputnik International

Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto has officially taken office at a ceremonial inauguration in Jakarta, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

2024-10-20T04:54+0000

2024-10-20T04:54+0000

2024-10-20T04:54+0000

world

indonesia

prabowo subianto

presidential election

ukraine

shangri-la dialogue high-level security summit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/14/1120605185_0:0:3126:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_7ff022d51de723768384661ce5447ec2.jpg

Prabowo is expected to meet with foreign dignitaries, including about 20 heads of state, later Sunday at the presidential palace. The Russian delegation at the inauguration ceremony is led by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The ceremony took place at the Parliament Complex in Jakarta. Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka were sworn in as the first and second leaders of the state for the period 2024-2029 at a plenary session of parliament. In April, the Indonesian Electoral Commission officially announced Prabowo Subianto as the next president of Indonesia, rejecting lawsuits challenging the election results by the losing candidates. Prabowo won almost 60% of the votes in the election. The main provisions of Prabowo's election campaign were a vector for continuing his predecessor Joko Widodo's policies, as well as a number of social and humanitarian initiatives. As Indonesia's defense minister, Prabowo also became famous for his peace initiatives on Ukraine, voiced in 2023 and 2024 at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore. At that time, he proposed the idea of ​​​​resolving the conflict in Ukraine by creating a demilitarized zone similar to the one created between South and North Korea. In Russia, the peace initiative was treated with respect, although experts immediately noted that the Korean scenario was unlikely. In Ukraine, Prabowo Subianto's proposal was met with hostility.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/indonesia-views-russia-great-friend-seeks-to-further-develop-relations---president-elect-1119580834.html

indonesia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

prabowo subianto inauguration, new president indonesia, indonesia inauguration, indonesia democracy, indonesia leadership change, indonesia power transition, prabowo subianto new president