Israeli Air Force Launches 2 Strikes Near Hospital in Southern Suburbs of Beirut - Reports
The Israeli Air Force has launched two strikes on the Haret Hreik municipality near the Bahman Hospital in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanese media reported on Sunday.
One of the strikes hit a residential building in the vicinity of the Bahman Hospital, the Lebanese National News Agency reported. On Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the southern suburbs of Beirut had been subjected to 10 Israeli airstrikes, which destroyed several residential buildings.
06:41 GMT 20.10.2024
An Israeli warplane takes off for a mission in Lebanon from Ramat David air force base in northern Israel.
An Israeli warplane takes off for a mission in Lebanon from Ramat David air force base in northern Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2024
© AP Photo / ARIEL SCHALIT
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Israeli Air Force has launched two strikes on the Haret Hreik municipality near the Bahman Hospital in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanese media reported on Sunday.
One of the strikes hit a residential building in the vicinity of the Bahman Hospital, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.
On Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the southern suburbs of Beirut had been subjected to 10 Israeli airstrikes, which destroyed several residential buildings.
