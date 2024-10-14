https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/sri-lanka-will-apply-for-membership-in-brics-new-development-bank---foreign-minister-1120549865.html

Sri Lanka Will Apply for Membership in BRICS, New Development Bank - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lanka has decided to apply for membership in BRICS and the New Development Bank, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said on

sri lanka

russia

saudi arabia

brics

new development bank (ndb)

brazil

india

china

south africa

"Sri Lanka has decided to apply for the membership of the BRICS and the New Development Bank. HE President and myself — we are unable to attend the Outreach BRICS Summit to be held in Kazan, Russian Federation from 23-24 October 2024, due to the upcoming elections. Secretary/Foreign Affairs will represent Sri Lanka and place on record our request for membership. I have already addressed letters to my counterparts in the BRICS member states seeking support," Herath said in a statement.BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship.Media reports said that Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation yet but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

