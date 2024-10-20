Russian Air Defense Systems Intercepted 110 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

"The air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 110 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 43 UAVs over the territory of the Kursk region, 27 over the territory of the Lipetsk region, 18 over the territory of the Oryol region, eight over the territory of the Nizhny Novgorod region, seven over the territory of the Belgorod region, six over the territory of the Bryansk region, and one over the territory of the Moscow region," the ministry said.