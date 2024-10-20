International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Systems Intercepted 110 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian air defense systems destroyed 110 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod, Belgorod, Bryansk and Moscow regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
According to the ministry, an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing drones against targets inside Russia was thwarted during the past night. Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks as acts of terrorism. For instance, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the targeted shelling of civilians have become a trademark of Volodymyr Zelensky.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed 110 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod, Belgorod, Bryansk and Moscow regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
According to the ministry, an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing drones against targets inside Russia was thwarted during the past night.
"The air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 110 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 43 UAVs over the territory of the Kursk region, 27 over the territory of the Lipetsk region, 18 over the territory of the Oryol region, eight over the territory of the Nizhny Novgorod region, seven over the territory of the Belgorod region, six over the territory of the Bryansk region, and one over the territory of the Moscow region," the ministry said.
Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks as acts of terrorism. For instance, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the targeted shelling of civilians have become a trademark of Volodymyr Zelensky.
