Trump Says Harris Threatens US Democracy

US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris threatens democracy because she was wrongfully nominated by the Democratic Party, her Republican rival Donald Trump said.
US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris threatens democracy because she was wrongfully nominated by the Democratic Party, her Republican rival Donald Trump said. He called her the worst vice president in history, saying that the world was making fun of Harris, just as they used to laugh at the current US leader Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Harris became a presidential candidate after Biden's failure in the debate with Trump. The party approved the replacement nominee in a semi-closed session, confirming it at the convention. The US presidential election will take place on November 5.
"She is a threat to democracy. The way they took over. They call me a threat to democracy, right? She is a threat to democracy. Cause she should not even be the candidate, they should have picked the candidate fairly, not just giving her, because they wanted to be politically correct," Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania broadcast on US cable networks.
He called her the worst vice president in history, saying that the world was making fun of Harris, just as they used to laugh at the current US leader Joe Biden.