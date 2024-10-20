https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/trump-says-harris-threatens-us-democracy-1120605418.html

Trump Says Harris Threatens US Democracy

US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris threatens democracy because she was wrongfully nominated by the Democratic Party, her Republican rival Donald Trump said.

US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris threatens democracy because she was wrongfully nominated by the Democratic Party, her Republican rival Donald Trump said. He called her the worst vice president in history, saying that the world was making fun of Harris, just as they used to laugh at the current US leader Joe Biden.

