https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/brics-summit-in-russias-kazan-whats-on-agenda-1120607908.html

BRICS Summit in Russia’s Kazan: What’s on Agenda?

BRICS Summit in Russia’s Kazan: What’s on Agenda?

Sputnik International

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov earlier stressed that that Moscow seeks to ensure "the smoothest possible entry of new BRICS members into the group’s existing multi-level cooperation architecture."

2024-10-21T09:00+0000

2024-10-21T09:00+0000

2024-10-21T09:00+0000

world

russia

kazan

participants

cooperation

2024 brics summit in russia's kazan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/14/1120607460_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d9bcd3632334cf3ccae7b544796b42fd.jpg

The 2024 BRICS Summit, which opens in the Russian city of Kazan on October 22, is a three-day event that was touted by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as "one of the main events on the global agenda."What are the expectations surrounding the gathering?Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold 17 bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the summit, which will start ahead of the official opening of the gathering, on October 21. Putin, in particular, is due to sit down with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss comprehensive strategic partnership.What is so unique about the summit?Yury Ushakov earlier stressed that Moscow seeks to ensure "the smoothest possible entry of new BRICS members into the group’s existing multi-level cooperation architecture."In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS – created in 2006 – also includes new members, such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia, which has held the group’s rotating presidency since January 1, 2020, adds to "enhancing the role of BRICS in the international monetary and financial system, developing interbank cooperation and expanding the use of national currencies in mutual trade,” according to President Putin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/leaving-the-dollar-based-system-for-good-what-are-the-digital-ruble-and-brics-bridge-1120169681.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/erdogan-to-attend-brics-summit-as-turkiye-continues-steady-march-away-from-west-1120409069.html

russia

kazan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

2024 brics summit in the russian city of kazan, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, russian president vladimir putin, admission of new brics members, international monetary and financial system, brics digital payment platform