https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/israel-may-approve-strike-on-iran-just-before-action---reports-1120623786.html
Israel May Approve Strike on Iran Just Before Action - Reports
Israel May Approve Strike on Iran Just Before Action - Reports
Sputnik International
The Israeli war cabinet has not discussed a strike against Iran in its recent meeting, which means that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have not been authorized to decide on the timing of any potential attack, with final approval possibly to come just before it occurs, media reported.
2024-10-21T13:36+0000
2024-10-21T13:36+0000
2024-10-21T13:52+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
yoav gallant
gaza strip
israel
hezbollah
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100516687_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_88e1d1413b1fbfc09f2b043e2f0cef07.jpg
This approach is reportedly similar to past decisions regarding the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. During the meeting, ministers discussed the situation of hostages held by Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, strategies to address the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, as well as retaliatory measures against a recent drone launch targeting Netanyahu's residence in the coastal city of Caesarea, media reported. The ministers reportedly believe that advancing negotiations for a hostage exchange will be easier after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, with Qatar expected to play a key role in these discussions. Israel is also trying to increase the number of aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip. This action responds to demands from the United States that has threatened an arms embargo if the humanitarian situation does not improve within a month, the news portal reported. On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles had been fired, with most of them intercepted. Israel vowed to respond to the attack at a time and in a manner of its choosing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/us-probing-intelligence-leak-on-israels-preparations-to-attack-iran---reports-1120605569.html
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100516687_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82c16a5aa4a52fcb4ea7a4dcaa013963.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli war cabinet, strike against iran, prime minister benjamin netanyahu, defense minister yoav gallant
israeli war cabinet, strike against iran, prime minister benjamin netanyahu, defense minister yoav gallant
Israel May Approve Strike on Iran Just Before Action - Reports
13:36 GMT 21.10.2024 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 21.10.2024)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli war cabinet has not discussed a strike against Iran in its recent meeting, which means that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have not been authorized to decide on the timing of any potential attack, with final approval possibly to come just before it occurs, media reported.
This approach is reportedly similar to past decisions regarding the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.
During the meeting, ministers discussed the situation of hostages held by Palestinian movement Hamas
in the Gaza Strip, strategies to address the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, as well as retaliatory measures against a recent drone launch targeting Netanyahu's residence in the coastal city of Caesarea, media reported.
The ministers reportedly believe that advancing negotiations for a hostage exchange will be easier after the killing of Hamas leader
Yahya Sinwar, with Qatar expected to play a key role in these discussions.
Israel is also trying to increase the number of aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip
. This action responds to demands from the United States that has threatened an arms embargo if the humanitarian situation does not improve within a month, the news portal reported.
On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military
said about 180 ballistic missiles had been fired, with most of them intercepted. Israel vowed to respond to the attack at a time and in a manner of its choosing.