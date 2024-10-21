International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/israel-may-approve-strike-on-iran-just-before-action---reports-1120623786.html
Israel May Approve Strike on Iran Just Before Action - Reports
Israel May Approve Strike on Iran Just Before Action - Reports
Sputnik International
The Israeli war cabinet has not discussed a strike against Iran in its recent meeting, which means that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have not been authorized to decide on the timing of any potential attack, with final approval possibly to come just before it occurs, media reported.
2024-10-21T13:36+0000
2024-10-21T13:52+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
yoav gallant
gaza strip
israel
hezbollah
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100516687_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_88e1d1413b1fbfc09f2b043e2f0cef07.jpg
This approach is reportedly similar to past decisions regarding the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. During the meeting, ministers discussed the situation of hostages held by Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, strategies to address the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, as well as retaliatory measures against a recent drone launch targeting Netanyahu's residence in the coastal city of Caesarea, media reported. The ministers reportedly believe that advancing negotiations for a hostage exchange will be easier after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, with Qatar expected to play a key role in these discussions. Israel is also trying to increase the number of aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip. This action responds to demands from the United States that has threatened an arms embargo if the humanitarian situation does not improve within a month, the news portal reported. On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles had been fired, with most of them intercepted. Israel vowed to respond to the attack at a time and in a manner of its choosing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/us-probing-intelligence-leak-on-israels-preparations-to-attack-iran---reports-1120605569.html
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100516687_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82c16a5aa4a52fcb4ea7a4dcaa013963.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli war cabinet, strike against iran, prime minister benjamin netanyahu, defense minister yoav gallant
israeli war cabinet, strike against iran, prime minister benjamin netanyahu, defense minister yoav gallant

Israel May Approve Strike on Iran Just Before Action - Reports

13:36 GMT 21.10.2024 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 21.10.2024)
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovAn Israeli F-16 takes off during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
An Israeli F-16 takes off during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2024
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli war cabinet has not discussed a strike against Iran in its recent meeting, which means that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have not been authorized to decide on the timing of any potential attack, with final approval possibly to come just before it occurs, media reported.
This approach is reportedly similar to past decisions regarding the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.
During the meeting, ministers discussed the situation of hostages held by Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, strategies to address the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, as well as retaliatory measures against a recent drone launch targeting Netanyahu's residence in the coastal city of Caesarea, media reported.
The ministers reportedly believe that advancing negotiations for a hostage exchange will be easier after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, with Qatar expected to play a key role in these discussions.
Israel is also trying to increase the number of aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip. This action responds to demands from the United States that has threatened an arms embargo if the humanitarian situation does not improve within a month, the news portal reported.
Iranian-made missiles are displayed in front of the Azadi (Freedom) monument in the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2024
World
US Probing Intelligence Leak on Israel's Preparations to Attack Iran - Reports
Yesterday, 05:06 GMT
On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles had been fired, with most of them intercepted. Israel vowed to respond to the attack at a time and in a manner of its choosing.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала