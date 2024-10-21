https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/israel-may-approve-strike-on-iran-just-before-action---reports-1120623786.html

Israel May Approve Strike on Iran Just Before Action - Reports

The Israeli war cabinet has not discussed a strike against Iran in its recent meeting, which means that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have not been authorized to decide on the timing of any potential attack, with final approval possibly to come just before it occurs, media reported.

This approach is reportedly similar to past decisions regarding the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. During the meeting, ministers discussed the situation of hostages held by Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, strategies to address the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, as well as retaliatory measures against a recent drone launch targeting Netanyahu's residence in the coastal city of Caesarea, media reported. The ministers reportedly believe that advancing negotiations for a hostage exchange will be easier after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, with Qatar expected to play a key role in these discussions. Israel is also trying to increase the number of aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip. This action responds to demands from the United States that has threatened an arms embargo if the humanitarian situation does not improve within a month, the news portal reported. On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles had been fired, with most of them intercepted. Israel vowed to respond to the attack at a time and in a manner of its choosing.

