US Probing Intelligence Leak on Israel's Preparations to Attack Iran - Reports

US Probing Intelligence Leak on Israel's Preparations to Attack Iran - Reports

The United States is investigating a leak of its top-secret intelligence on Israel's preparations to strike Iran, which includes Israeli Air Force exercises using air-to-ground missiles, CNN reported citing three people familiar with the situation.

The documents dated October 15 and 16 began to circulate online on Friday, October 18. According to the broadcaster, they are marked "top secret" and have a marking indicating that only members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which also includes Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Australia, can access the information. One document, compiled by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, describes Israeli plans that include the movement of munitions. Another document says its source is the National Security Agency and describes Israeli Air Force exercises using air-to-ground missiles, which are also believed to be part of preparations for a strike on Iran, CNN claims. The broadcaster pointed out that any such leak of information automatically entailed an investigation by the FBI, the Pentagon and other US intelligence agencies. On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel for the second time in history, calling it an act of self-defense. According to the Israeli military, about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted. Videos on social media showed the aftermath of the shells falling in different parts of Israel. According to Israeli authorities, the shelling did not cause any casualties among the country's citizens. Several media outlets reported the death of one person, presumably a Palestinian from the Gaza Strip, on the West Bank of the Jordan River. The Iranians claim that the missiles hit Israeli military targets, while the Israelis call the damage "minimal." They promise to strike back, and the United States will come to the aid of its main Middle Eastern ally. After Iran's missile strike on Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the administration of US President Joe Biden had failed in the Middle East, demonstrating its complete helplessness in resolving crises.

