International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/russian-air-defense-shot-down-18-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1120614491.html
Russian Air Defense Shot Down 18 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian Air Defense Shot Down 18 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, most of them over the Rostov region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2024-10-21T04:54+0000
2024-10-21T04:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
kiev
kursk
air defense
air defense system
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing drone against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the report says. It is specified that 11 of them were shot down over the Rostov region, four more over the Bryansk region, two over the Kursk region, and one over the Oryol region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/russian-air-defense-systems-intercepted-110-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1120604950.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air defense, russian regions, russian defense ministry
russian air defense, russian regions, russian defense ministry

Russian Air Defense Shot Down 18 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD

04:54 GMT 21.10.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, most of them over the Rostov region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing drone against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the report says.
A Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Systems Intercepted 110 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Yesterday, 04:40 GMT
It is specified that 11 of them were shot down over the Rostov region, four more over the Bryansk region, two over the Kursk region, and one over the Oryol region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала