https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/uae-president-praises-strong-personal-and-professional-ties-with-putin-1120622783.html
UAE President Praises Strong Personal and Professional Ties With Putin
UAE President Praises Strong Personal and Professional Ties With Putin
Sputnik International
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deep appreciation for his relationship with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, both personally and professionally.
2024-10-21T11:27+0000
2024-10-21T11:27+0000
2024-10-21T11:27+0000
russia
vladimir putin
uae
moscow
sheikh mohamed bin zayed al nahyan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120622436_0:0:3240:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_7d82e2a3f1c269b952524a707446134a.jpg
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deep appreciation for his relationship with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, both personally and professionally. "I am very pleased to meet with you again. This is our third meeting, Mr. President, in less than a year and a half. I must say that I highly value our interactions, as we have stayed in close contact over the past year. I truly appreciate our relationship on both a personal and professional level," he said during talks with President Vladimir Putin. Al Nahyan arrived in Moscow the day before. On Sunday evening, the two presidents held informal talks at Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, near Moscow. The leaders discussed the development of bilateral economic relations, with Putin highlighting the increase in tourism exchanges between the two countries. The presidents also touched on regional issues, including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East.The UAE president's last visit to Russia was in June of last year, when he and Putin met at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/putin-welcomes-uae-leader-for-informal-dinner-to-discuss-key-global-issues--1120612453.html
uae
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120622436_209:0:2940:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_317904cdfa2dac793185951848889aa1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uae president mohamed bin zayed al nahyan, vladimir putin, russia-uae relations, uae president in moscow
uae president mohamed bin zayed al nahyan, vladimir putin, russia-uae relations, uae president in moscow
UAE President Praises Strong Personal and Professional Ties With Putin
The UAE’s president arrived in Moscow on Sunday night to meet with his Russian counterpart. Later, he will also participate in the BRICS Summit, taking place in Kazan on October 22-24.
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deep appreciation for his relationship with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin
, both personally and professionally.
"I am very pleased to meet with you again. This is our third meeting, Mr. President, in less than a year and a half. I must say that I highly value our interactions, as we have stayed in close contact over the past year. I truly appreciate our relationship on both a personal and professional level," he said during talks with President Vladimir Putin.
Al Nahyan arrived in Moscow the day before. On Sunday evening, the two presidents held informal talks
at Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, near Moscow. The leaders discussed the development of bilateral economic relations, with Putin highlighting the increase in tourism exchanges between the two countries. The presidents also touched on regional issues, including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East.
The UAE president's last visit to Russia was in June of last year, when he and Putin met at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.