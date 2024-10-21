https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/uae-president-praises-strong-personal-and-professional-ties-with-putin-1120622783.html

UAE President Praises Strong Personal and Professional Ties With Putin

UAE President Praises Strong Personal and Professional Ties With Putin

Sputnik International

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deep appreciation for his relationship with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, both personally and professionally.

2024-10-21T11:27+0000

2024-10-21T11:27+0000

2024-10-21T11:27+0000

russia

vladimir putin

uae

moscow

sheikh mohamed bin zayed al nahyan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120622436_0:0:3240:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_7d82e2a3f1c269b952524a707446134a.jpg

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deep appreciation for his relationship with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, both personally and professionally. "I am very pleased to meet with you again. This is our third meeting, Mr. President, in less than a year and a half. I must say that I highly value our interactions, as we have stayed in close contact over the past year. I truly appreciate our relationship on both a personal and professional level," he said during talks with President Vladimir Putin. Al Nahyan arrived in Moscow the day before. On Sunday evening, the two presidents held informal talks at Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, near Moscow. The leaders discussed the development of bilateral economic relations, with Putin highlighting the increase in tourism exchanges between the two countries. The presidents also touched on regional issues, including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East.The UAE president's last visit to Russia was in June of last year, when he and Putin met at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/putin-welcomes-uae-leader-for-informal-dinner-to-discuss-key-global-issues--1120612453.html

uae

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uae president mohamed bin zayed al nahyan, vladimir putin, russia-uae relations, uae president in moscow