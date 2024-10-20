https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/putin-welcomes-uae-leader-for-informal-dinner-to-discuss-key-global-issues--1120612453.html

Putin Welcomes UAE Leader for Informal Dinner to Discuss Key Global Issues

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Moscow for an official visit. Upon his arrival, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for an informal dinner at the president's countryside residence in Novo-Ogaryovo. The two leaders discussed a range of issues.

Putin thanked his UAE counterpart for his visit and shared warm memories of the Russian delegation’s previous trip to the UAE."Allow me to warmly welcome you to Moscow," Putin said to Al Nahyan during their informal dinner."We, all members of the Russian delegation, fondly remember our last visit to your country (in 2023). During today’s informal meeting, we’ll have the opportunity to discuss all the pressing matters," the Russian leader assured.Putin emphasized how pleased he was to see the UAE leader.The Russian president also thanked Al Nahyan for coming to the informal dinner, noting that their meeting took place a day before the UAE president’s official visit to Russia. "Thank you for agreeing to come ahead of your official visit, so that we can discuss all these issues in an informal, homely atmosphere during tonight’s working dinner," the Russian leader said.Al Nahyan, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Putin for the invitation."Mr. President, thank you for inviting me personally to your home," the UAE leader said.Notably, Al Nahyan arrived at the informal meeting with Putin wearing sneakers.Bilateral RelationsTrade turnover between Russia and the UAE has tripled over the past three years, Putin announced."All our agreements are being fulfilled. They fully align with the level of our strategic partnership. Over the past three years, trade turnover has increased threefold," the Russian leader said during his meeting with Al Nahyan."Although it has slightly declined over the past seven months, this will be a topic for discussion, including at the intergovernmental commission level. Nonetheless, relations continue to develop in all areas," Putin added.Putin also noted that mutual investments between Russia and the UAE have reached $7 billion, with around 60 joint projects amounting to $2 billion being implemented through sovereign funds.Al Nahyan highlighted the vast potential for cooperation between Moscow and Abu Dhabi."You mentioned that our trade turnover hasn’t reached the level we desire, but my visit to Russia is strong evidence that there is much more ahead of us," the UAE leader said during his meeting with Putin.Putin further reported that tourism exchanges between the two countries are on the rise. He also noted the focus on humanitarian cooperation between Russia and the UAE."Cultural days are being held, and attention is being given to education," the Russian president added.Al Nahyan emphasized that many issues between Moscow and Abu Dhabi are resolved due to his strong relationship with Putin."Our personal relationship allows us to solve many issues," the UAE president said during their meeting.Middle EastDuring his meeting with Al Nahyan, Putin described the situation in the Middle East as very complex and proposed that they discuss it."We will, of course, talk about the situation in the Middle East. The situation is very complicated," the Russian leader stated.UkrainePutin thanked Al Nahyan for his country’s assistance in addressing humanitarian issues related to the Ukraine crisis."I want to thank you for your involvement in solving humanitarian issues, including those related to prisoner exchanges... I am referring to the most recent exchange as well," Putin noted.Upcoming Talks and EventsDuring official talks scheduled for Monday, the two leaders will discuss the current state and prospects for the development of multi-faceted Russia-UAE cooperation. They will also address key international issues, including the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.Additionally, Al Nahyan will participate in the BRICS Summit, which will be held in Kazan from October 22-24.Al Nahyan last visited Russia in June of the previous year when he met with Putin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

