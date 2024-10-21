International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/cooperation-between-russia-uae-in-international-arena-important-for-global-issues---putin-1120622277.html
Cooperation Between Russia, UAE in International Arena Important for Global Issues - Putin
Cooperation Between Russia, UAE in International Arena Important for Global Issues - Putin
Sputnik International
Cooperation between Russia and the UAE in the international arena is important for global issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
2024-10-21T11:05+0000
2024-10-21T11:05+0000
world
uae
vladimir putin
russia
kremlin
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120622112_0:143:3134:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_9963192570382c14d8d9cac21d76cde5.jpg
"Our interaction is very important not only for regional affairs, but also for global issues. We actively interact in international organizations ... as well as at such large international universal platforms as the United Nations," Putin said during negotiations with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.The UAE will continue to assist Russia and Ukraine in exchanging prisoners and is ready to make additional efforts to resolve the crisis situations, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Monday.The UAE is ready to make efforts to further increase trade with Russia, which has exceeded $11 billion in 2023, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.The leader added that in 2018, the trade between the countries, with the exception of the oil sector, amounted to $2.5 billion, and in 2023 this figure exceeded $11 billion."For our part, we are ready to make every effort to achieve even higher indicators," the president said.
uae
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120622112_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6064a0e5200410a1ff92cb5555d6328.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
cooperation between russia and the uae, russian president vladimir putin, cooperation between russia, uae
cooperation between russia and the uae, russian president vladimir putin, cooperation between russia, uae

Cooperation Between Russia, UAE in International Arena Important for Global Issues - Putin

11:05 GMT 21.10.2024
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cooperation between Russia and the UAE in the international arena is important for global issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"Our interaction is very important not only for regional affairs, but also for global issues. We actively interact in international organizations ... as well as at such large international universal platforms as the United Nations," Putin said during negotiations with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The UAE will continue to assist Russia and Ukraine in exchanging prisoners and is ready to make additional efforts to resolve the crisis situations, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Monday.
"The UAE continues to make efforts in the framework of mediation in humanitarian issues and the exchange of prisoners of war. We recently conducted another exchange. And I assure you that we will continue to work in this direction. We are ready to make any additional efforts in this direction. Any efforts to resolve crises and conflicts in the interests of peace in the world and in the interests of both of our sides," the president said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
The UAE is ready to make efforts to further increase trade with Russia, which has exceeded $11 billion in 2023, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.
"These relations [between Moscow and Abu Dhabi] are developing qualitatively, especially in the field of economy and trade, energy, and in other areas," Nahyan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.
The leader added that in 2018, the trade between the countries, with the exception of the oil sector, amounted to $2.5 billion, and in 2023 this figure exceeded $11 billion.
"For our part, we are ready to make every effort to achieve even higher indicators," the president said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала