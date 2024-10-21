https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/cooperation-between-russia-uae-in-international-arena-important-for-global-issues---putin-1120622277.html

Cooperation Between Russia, UAE in International Arena Important for Global Issues - Putin

Cooperation between Russia and the UAE in the international arena is important for global issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Our interaction is very important not only for regional affairs, but also for global issues. We actively interact in international organizations ... as well as at such large international universal platforms as the United Nations," Putin said during negotiations with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.The UAE will continue to assist Russia and Ukraine in exchanging prisoners and is ready to make additional efforts to resolve the crisis situations, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Monday.The UAE is ready to make efforts to further increase trade with Russia, which has exceeded $11 billion in 2023, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.The leader added that in 2018, the trade between the countries, with the exception of the oil sector, amounted to $2.5 billion, and in 2023 this figure exceeded $11 billion."For our part, we are ready to make every effort to achieve even higher indicators," the president said.

