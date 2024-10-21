https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/cooperation-between-russia-uae-in-international-arena-important-for-global-issues---putin-1120622277.html
Cooperation Between Russia, UAE in International Arena Important for Global Issues - Putin
Cooperation Between Russia, UAE in International Arena Important for Global Issues - Putin
Sputnik International
Cooperation between Russia and the UAE in the international arena is important for global issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
2024-10-21T11:05+0000
2024-10-21T11:05+0000
2024-10-21T11:05+0000
world
uae
vladimir putin
russia
kremlin
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120622112_0:143:3134:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_9963192570382c14d8d9cac21d76cde5.jpg
"Our interaction is very important not only for regional affairs, but also for global issues. We actively interact in international organizations ... as well as at such large international universal platforms as the United Nations," Putin said during negotiations with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.The UAE will continue to assist Russia and Ukraine in exchanging prisoners and is ready to make additional efforts to resolve the crisis situations, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Monday.The UAE is ready to make efforts to further increase trade with Russia, which has exceeded $11 billion in 2023, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.The leader added that in 2018, the trade between the countries, with the exception of the oil sector, amounted to $2.5 billion, and in 2023 this figure exceeded $11 billion."For our part, we are ready to make every effort to achieve even higher indicators," the president said.
uae
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120622112_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6064a0e5200410a1ff92cb5555d6328.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cooperation between russia and the uae, russian president vladimir putin, cooperation between russia, uae
cooperation between russia and the uae, russian president vladimir putin, cooperation between russia, uae
Cooperation Between Russia, UAE in International Arena Important for Global Issues - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cooperation between Russia and the UAE in the international arena is important for global issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"Our interaction is very important not only for regional affairs, but also for global issues. We actively interact in international organizations ... as well as at such large international universal platforms as the United Nations," Putin said during negotiations with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The UAE will continue to assist Russia and Ukraine in exchanging prisoners and is ready to make additional efforts to resolve the crisis situations, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Monday.
"The UAE continues to make efforts in the framework of mediation in humanitarian issues and the exchange of prisoners of war. We recently conducted another exchange. And I assure you that we will continue to work in this direction. We are ready to make any additional efforts in this direction. Any efforts to resolve crises and conflicts in the interests of peace in the world and in the interests of both of our sides," the president said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
The UAE is ready to make efforts to further increase trade with Russia, which has exceeded $11 billion in 2023, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
said.
"These relations [between Moscow and Abu Dhabi] are developing qualitatively, especially in the field of economy and trade, energy, and in other areas," Nahyan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.
The leader added that in 2018, the trade between the countries, with the exception of the oil sector, amounted to $2.5 billion, and in 2023 this figure exceeded $11 billion.
"For our part, we are ready to make every effort to achieve even higher indicators," the president said.