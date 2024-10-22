https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/brazil-interested-in-use-of-national-currencies-in-brics-trade---foreign-minister-1120640423.html

Brazil Interested in Use of National Currencies in BRICS Trade - Foreign Minister

Brazil is extremely interested in using national currencies in trade between the BRICS countries, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The possibility of using local currencies in trade between the BRICS countries is a topic of great interest to [Brazilian] President Lula da Silva, and Brazil stands for making this new modality available to economic agents of the group's members," the minister said. A project of this scale requires research and time to get developed, the minister added. Brazil believes that time is needed to hold a meeting of the Friends of Peace platform and join new participants, Mauro Vieira said.Brazil is ready to present its proposal for the Friends of Peace platform on Ukraine at bilateral meetings on the BRICS platform, Vieira said."We are ready to present the general outline of the proposal to anyone who approaches us for bilateral meetings," Vieira said.

