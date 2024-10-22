https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/brazil-within-brics-advocates-for-reform-of-global-governance-including-un---diplomat-1120629690.html

Brazil Within BRICS Advocates for Reform of Global Governance, Including UN - Diplomat

Sputnik International

Brazil, within both BRICS and the G20, advocates for reform of global governance, which includes not only changes in the UN, but also in other international structures, because multilateral institutions are at a deadlock, Eduardo Paes Saboia, the secretary of Asia and the Pacific at the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"If you look at Brazil's priorities within the G20, there is the topic of overcoming poverty, sustainable development, climate change, and also reform of global governance. I think that BRICS also supports changes in global governance. Not only the UN, there are other multilateral institutions that are at a deadlock, such as the WTO," Saboia said. He added that there were also many international agreements that were "being destroyed." Saboia pointed out that Brazil supported the expansion of the UN Security Council. BRICS is not discussing the creation of a common currency, negotiations are underway on payment platforms and the use of national currencies, Eduardo Paes Saboia said.He added that financial issues could become one of the priorities of the upcoming Brazilian presidency of BRICS.A draft of the final declaration of the BRICS summit is being worked on, and its possible topics include both traditional issues of financial cooperation and new areas like artificial intelligence, Eduardo Paes Saboia said.He expressed hope that the results of cooperation in the financial sector would be reflected in the final declaration of the BRICS leaders.He noted that a very long declaration was expected."Because the BRICS countries discussed many topics, ranging from the Middle East to information and communication technologies, climate. This is the first declaration of leaders with new members. It takes more time, because more countries are sitting at the table, they offer their ideas," the diplomat said.From October 22 to 24, the BRICS summit will be held in Kazan with the participation of heads of state. The Tatarstan authorities reported earlier that a large number of foreign delegations would arrive in Kazan — 33 countries have confirmed their participation in the BRICS summit, including 24 at the level of top officials.

