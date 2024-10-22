How Does BRICS Differ From Other International Organizations & What Has It Achieved in 18 Years?
The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 is the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency. Featuring over 200 various events, it is the first summit attended by the association’s new members.
Russia’s city of Kazan is hosting the 16th BRICS Summit, with leaders from 36 countries, including 22 heads of state or government, attending the three-day event. The motto of the event is " Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security.”
In light of the gathering, it's worth considering how BRICS differs from other international organizations.
BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia became full members, while Russia assumed the BRICS presidency.
BRICS began engaging with third-party countries in the early 2010s through the “BRICS Plus/Outreach” format. Around 40 countries are interested in cooperating with the group in various ways.
BRICS is a "club of like-minded" members, not a bloc like NATO or the EU, and lacks a charter, budget, secretariat, and supranational structures.
What has BRICS achieved?
The expanded BRICS represents about 45% of the world’s population (~3.6 billion people) and a combined nominal GDP of $28.5 trillion (IMF, 2023).
BRICS now accounts for 36% of global GDP (PPP), surpassing the G7's 29.3% and the EU's 14.5%.
BRICS' 2024 growth is forecast at 4%, versus 1.7% for the G7 and 3.2% globally, Putin said at the BRICS Business Forum.
The BRICS bloc holds $45 trillion in investable wealth, according to the January 2024 BRICS Wealth Report.
BRICS nations collectively account for 45% of global crude oil production.
BRICS countries hold over 20% of global gold reserves, led by Russia (2,340 tons) and China (2,260 tons), according to Sputnik's calculations using World Gold Council data.
BRICS accounts for 25% of global exports. In 2023, Russia's trade reached $228 billion with China, $57 billion with India, and $13 billion with Brazil and South Africa.
BRICS founded the New Development Bank (NDB) in 2014 to fund infrastructure and sustainable development projects in member states and emerging markets. The NDB's authorized capital is $100 billion.
Since 2016, the NDB has invested in 138 projects across China, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Egypt, according to its website.
Amid Western sanctions, around 65% of settlements between Russia and BRICS partners now use national currencies.
What is BRICS working on?
BRICS is developing tools for an inclusive financial system, including a common unit of account (Unit), multilateral settlement platform (BRICS Bridge), blockchain payment system (BRICS Pay), settlement depository (BRICS Clear), insurance system, and independent rating agency.