International
WATCH LIVE: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Day One
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/f-35s-ascent-and-nosedive-costliest-weapon-in-history-hits-fresh-turbulence-in-damning-gao-report-1120637661.html
F-35's Ascent and Nosedive: Costliest Weapon in History Hits Fresh Turbulence in Damning GAO Report
F-35's Ascent and Nosedive: Costliest Weapon in History Hits Fresh Turbulence in Damning GAO Report
Sputnik International
Conceived as the Pentagon's next-gen do-it-all strike jet for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, the F-35 has proved a budgetary nightmare, set to consume more resources than the GDP of a major G20 economy over its lifetime.
2024-10-22T11:51+0000
2024-10-22T11:51+0000
military
military & intelligence
us government accountability office (gao)
government accountability office
pentagon
f-35
x-35
f-35a
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/13/1102070528_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fc27ba6b8ed23824f0bb9d9cb67d7093.jpg
The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fifth-gen supersonic stealth strike fighter just can’t seem to catch a break, with a new report released Monday by the Government Accountability Office finding the jet woefully below mission-ready status for six straight years – i.e. every year that the Congressional watchdog has conducted its reviews.The GAO blamed the readiness shortfall on “challenges with depot and organizational maintenance,” and over-reliance on contractors who essentially hold the Pentagon hostage with astronomical sustainment costs (which jumped from $1.1 trillion in FY2018 to $1.58 trillion in FY2023). The Navy and Air Force are set to take control of sustainment to get a grip on the situation, but not until FY2027.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/russias-yakovlev-design-bureau-ready-to-resume-development-of-vertical-take-off-jets-1119536016.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/pentagon-slaps-lockheed-with-5mln-per-f-35-withheld-until-upgrades-work---reports-1119953332.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/13/1102070528_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e05d1fabf33ef63d7b84dea16fc5a2cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
why is f-35 bad, is f-35 a bad plane, why can't f-35 be fixed after so many years
why is f-35 bad, is f-35 a bad plane, why can't f-35 be fixed after so many years

F-35's Ascent and Nosedive: Costliest Weapon in History Hits Fresh Turbulence in Damning GAO Report

11:51 GMT 22.10.2024
© MAL FAIRCLOUGHA Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II multirole fighter.
A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II multirole fighter. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2024
© MAL FAIRCLOUGH
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Conceived as the Pentagon's next-gen do-it-all strike jet for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, the F-35 has proved a budgetary nightmare, set to consume more resources than the GDP of a major G20 economy over its lifetime.
The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fifth-gen supersonic stealth strike fighter just can’t seem to catch a break, with a new report released Monday by the Government Accountability Office finding the jet woefully below mission-ready status for six straight years – i.e. every year that the Congressional watchdog has conducted its reviews.
The GAO blamed the readiness shortfall on “challenges with depot and organizational maintenance,” and over-reliance on contractors who essentially hold the Pentagon hostage with astronomical sustainment costs (which jumped from $1.1 trillion in FY2018 to $1.58 trillion in FY2023). The Navy and Air Force are set to take control of sustainment to get a grip on the situation, but not until FY2027.
The GAO estimates that only about 55% of the F-35’s three variants are mission ready at any given time, with mission readiness requiring the ability to “fly and perform at least one mission.”
With a per unit cost of nearly $100 mln and a projected lifetime cost of over $2 trln, the F-35 program is by far the most expensive military project in history.
Lockheed proceeded with the F-35’s development by taking cues from the Yak-43/141 VTOL jet – a Soviet carrier strike aircraft project scrapped in 1991. The X-35 first flew in 2000, and the F-35A in 2006.
Artist's illustration of characteristics of the Yakovlev Yak-141M VTOL-capable fighter jet. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2024
Military
Russia’s Yakovlev Design Bureau Ready to Resume Development of Vertical Take-Off Jets
27 July, 18:48 GMT
But the F-35’s makers have proven unable to work out all the kinks in the plane, with the GAO issuing report after report citing hundreds of flaws, including mission critical defects which could injure or kill pilots, or otherwise jeopardize the aircraft’s safety.
These problems range from faulty landing gear and vibrating fuel tubes, to fragile electro-optical targeting equipment, canopy delamination issues and weather sensitivity, engine heat issues adding to wear and tear, cabin over-pressurization, night vision problems, corrosion, radar reset issues, ejection seats which can snap pilots' necks, and inability to fly in lightning.
To add insult to injury, all three of America's major potential adversaries have reportedly found the means to nullify the F-35's stealth advantage, with Russia, China and Iran announcing sophisticated radar technologies not only able to detect the F-35 at long ranges - but even identify the distinct radar signature of individual F-35 planes.
An F-35C Lightning II carrier variant, assigned to the Salty Dogs of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23, waits to launch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). VX-23 is conducting its third and final developmental test (DT-III) phase aboard George Washington in the Atlantic Ocean. The F-35C is expected to be Fleet operational in 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2024
Military
Pentagon Slaps Lockheed With $5Mln Per F-35 Withheld Until Upgrades Work - Reports
29 August, 19:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала