IDF Says Struck Hezbollah Naval Base, Underground Facilities in Beirut
IDF Says Struck Hezbollah Naval Base, Underground Facilities in Beirut
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it has launched strikes on several Hezbollah targets in Beirut, including underground facilities and a naval base.
"Overnight, under the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Navy, the IAF [Israeli air force] struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, command centers, and additional terror targets in Beirut. Some of the targets were located underground and included aerial and naval equipment used by Hezbollah to carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel," the military said on Telegram. One of the targets in Beirut was Hezbollah's main naval base, which housed military speedboats, the IDF said. Other targets included a training facility and an area for conducting experiments. The speedboats were allegedly intended for attacks on Israeli naval vessels and strategic targets in Israeli territorial waters. On October 1, Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon, while also continuing to exchange air and rocket strikes with the Shiite movement. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north of Israel.
IDF Says Struck Hezbollah Naval Base, Underground Facilities in Beirut

10:54 GMT 22.10.2024
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it has launched strikes on several Hezbollah targets in Beirut, including underground facilities and a naval base.
"Overnight, under the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Navy, the IAF [Israeli air force] struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, command centers, and additional terror targets in Beirut. Some of the targets were located underground and included aerial and naval equipment used by Hezbollah to carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel," the military said on Telegram.
One of the targets in Beirut was Hezbollah's main naval base, which housed military speedboats, the IDF said. Other targets included a training facility and an area for conducting experiments. The speedboats were allegedly intended for attacks on Israeli naval vessels and strategic targets in Israeli territorial waters.
On October 1, Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon, while also continuing to exchange air and rocket strikes with the Shiite movement. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north of Israel.
