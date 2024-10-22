https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/isis-leader-in-iraq-8-senior-commanders-eliminated---iraqi-prime-minister-1120638377.html
Iraqi Prime Minister Announces Elimination of ISIS* Leader and Top Commanders
Iraqi Prime Minister Announces Elimination of ISIS* Leader and Top Commanders
Sputnik International
The leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Iraq and eight other high-ranking commanders haven been eliminated, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said on Tuesday.
2024-10-22T11:55+0000
2024-10-22T11:55+0000
2024-10-22T12:01+0000
world
mohammed shia al sudani
iraq
middle east
isis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120638219_0:143:2744:1687_1920x0_80_0_0_bf0d028dce8a3e5759056ba4535b9f6d.jpg
"I congratulate our esteemed people on the elimination of the so-called 'Emir of Iraq' of the terrorist organization ISIS and eight of its high-ranking commanders as a result of a unique heroic operation by the counter-terrorism National Security Service, as well as as a result of joint operations targeting the terrorists' holes where they were hiding in the mountains," the prime minister said in a statement.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/us-forces-in-middle-east-strike-isis-camps-in-syria---centcom-1120529075.html
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120638219_153:0:2592:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_8d242630c8e9854605dd5c506364d4eb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
leader of the islamic state terrorist group, iraqi prime minister mohammed shia
leader of the islamic state terrorist group, iraqi prime minister mohammed shia
Iraqi Prime Minister Announces Elimination of ISIS* Leader and Top Commanders
11:55 GMT 22.10.2024 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 22.10.2024)
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - The leader of the Islamic State* terrorist group in Iraq and eight other high-ranking commanders haven been eliminated, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said on Tuesday.
"I congratulate our esteemed people on the elimination of the so-called 'Emir of Iraq' of the terrorist organization ISIS
and eight of its high-ranking commanders as a result of a unique heroic operation by the counter-terrorism National Security Service, as well as as a result of joint operations targeting the terrorists' holes where they were hiding in the mountains," the prime minister said in a statement.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.