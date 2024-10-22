International
WATCH LIVE: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Day One
Iraqi Prime Minister Announces Elimination of ISIS* Leader and Top Commanders
The leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Iraq and eight other high-ranking commanders haven been eliminated, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said on Tuesday.
"I congratulate our esteemed people on the elimination of the so-called 'Emir of Iraq' of the terrorist organization ISIS and eight of its high-ranking commanders as a result of a unique heroic operation by the counter-terrorism National Security Service, as well as as a result of joint operations targeting the terrorists' holes where they were hiding in the mountains," the prime minister said in a statement.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
11:55 GMT 22.10.2024 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 22.10.2024)
© AP Photo / Pamela SmithPrime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani enters the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors deployed to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility. CENTCOM photo released June 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2024
Military
US Forces in Middle East Strike ISIS* Camps in Syria - CENTCOM
13 October, 04:59 GMT
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
