Iraqi Prime Minister Announces Elimination of ISIS* Leader and Top Commanders

The leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Iraq and eight other high-ranking commanders haven been eliminated, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said on Tuesday.

2024-10-22T11:55+0000

2024-10-22T11:55+0000

2024-10-22T12:01+0000

"I congratulate our esteemed people on the elimination of the so-called 'Emir of Iraq' of the terrorist organization ISIS and eight of its high-ranking commanders as a result of a unique heroic operation by the counter-terrorism National Security Service, as well as as a result of joint operations targeting the terrorists' holes where they were hiding in the mountains," the prime minister said in a statement.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

