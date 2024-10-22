International
WATCH LIVE: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Day One
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/israel-suspected-of-using-white-phosphorus-during-attacks-on-un-peacekeepers---reports-1120640070.html
Israel Suspected of Using White Phosphorus During Attacks on UN Peacekeepers - Reports
Israel Suspected of Using White Phosphorus During Attacks on UN Peacekeepers - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel is believed to have used munitions containing white phosphorus during one of its attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) earlier this month, media reported on Tuesday, citing a leaked report.
2024-10-22T13:18+0000
2024-10-22T13:18+0000
world
israel
lebanon
middle east
united nations interim force in lebanon (unifil)
the united nations (un)
peacekeepers
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120536576_15:0:2545:1423_1920x0_80_0_0_3dd998764bd7f587ee461bc3c2378279.jpg
On October 13, UNIFIL said two Israeli tanks forced their way into the premises. After they left about 45 minutes later, UN peacekeepers heard shooting sounds north of the gate and soon saw thick smoke penetrating the premises. UNIFIL said 15 peacekeepers were left with irritated skin and stomach despite wearing protective face masks. The leaked report from an unspecified UNIFIL member-country, cited by the media, suggests that the smoke that penetrated the mission's premises following the shooting sound could be white phosphorus. On October 1, Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon, while also continuing to exchange air and rocket strikes with the Shia movement. The United Nations said its UNIFIL peacekeepers have repeatedly come under fire in the course of Israel-Hezbollah hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/israeli-foreign-minister-calls-israeli-armys-attacks-on-un-peacekeepers-mistake-1120583259.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120536576_332:0:2229:1423_1920x0_80_0_0_b129157c5072d861820151a643642cd4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
attacks on un peacekeepers, munitions containing white phosphorus, un interim force in lebanon
attacks on un peacekeepers, munitions containing white phosphorus, un interim force in lebanon

Israel Suspected of Using White Phosphorus During Attacks on UN Peacekeepers - Reports

13:18 GMT 22.10.2024
© AP Photo / PETER DEJONGAn Israeli Merkava tank drives up a hill to take positions inside Lebanon near the southern city of Marwaheen, Lebanon,
An Israeli Merkava tank drives up a hill to take positions inside Lebanon near the southern city of Marwaheen, Lebanon, - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2024
© AP Photo / PETER DEJONG
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel is believed to have used munitions containing white phosphorus during one of its attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) earlier this month, media reported on Tuesday, citing a leaked report.
On October 13, UNIFIL said two Israeli tanks forced their way into the premises. After they left about 45 minutes later, UN peacekeepers heard shooting sounds north of the gate and soon saw thick smoke penetrating the premises. UNIFIL said 15 peacekeepers were left with irritated skin and stomach despite wearing protective face masks.
The leaked report from an unspecified UNIFIL member-country, cited by the media, suggests that the smoke that penetrated the mission's premises following the shooting sound could be white phosphorus.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2024
World
Israeli Foreign Minister Says IDF Attacks on UN Peacekeepers 'Mistake'
17 October, 10:11 GMT
On October 1, Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon, while also continuing to exchange air and rocket strikes with the Shia movement. The United Nations said its UNIFIL peacekeepers have repeatedly come under fire in the course of Israel-Hezbollah hostilities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала