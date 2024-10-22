https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/russian-air-defense-shot-down-18-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1120629984.html

Russian Air Defense Shot Down 18 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD

Russian air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, most of them over the Bryansk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing drone against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the report says. It is specified that 11 of them were shot down over the Bryansk region, three more over the Belgorod region, two over the Kursk region, and one over the Oryol and Tula regions each.

