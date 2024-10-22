International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Shot Down 18 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian Air Defense Shot Down 18 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, most of them over the Bryansk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing drone against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the report says. It is specified that 11 of them were shot down over the Bryansk region, three more over the Belgorod region, two over the Kursk region, and one over the Oryol and Tula regions each.
04:50 GMT 22.10.2024
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, most of them over the Bryansk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing drone against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the report says.
It is specified that 11 of them were shot down over the Bryansk region, three more over the Belgorod region, two over the Kursk region, and one over the Oryol and Tula regions each.
Заголовок открываемого материала