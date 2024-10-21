https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/russian-forces-decimate-ukrainian-military-airfields-and-drone-production-sites-1120621885.html

Russian Forces Decimate Ukrainian Military Airfields and Drone Production Sites

Russian forces successfully hammered the infrastructure of military airfields, production facilities, and storage sites for strike drones, as well as a temporary deployment point for foreign mercenaries. They also struck concentrations of personnel and military equipment across 127 locations.

Russian forces have struck Ukrainian energy facilities that supported the operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), the Ministry of Defense reported."Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have targeted Ukrainian energy facilities that supported the actions of the UAF [Ukrainian Armed Forces]," the report stated.Furthermore, air defense systems shot down three US-made HIMARS rockets and 52 drones.In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets, Russian forces regularly carry out precision strikes on personnel, equipment, and mercenary locations, as well as infrastructure, including energy facilities, defense industry sites, military command, and communication infrastructure in Ukraine.That said, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly emphasized that the Russian military does not target residential buildings or social institutions.Other DevelopmentsTsentr BattlegroupRussian forces from the Tsentr Battlegroup successfully repelled 14 Ukrainian counterattacks, resulting in enemy losses exceeding 430 personnel, as well as two American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and an M117 armored personnel carrier. The battlegroup continued its advance deeper into enemy defenses, targeting personnel and equipment from multiple Ukrainian brigades in locations such as Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Nikolayevka, Selidovo, Tsukurino, and Kurakhovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The Ukrainian forces experienced significant losses in a range of military assets, including artillery, vehicles, and US-made equipment.Sever BattlegroupThe Sever Battlegroup inflicted significant casualties on four Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov area, resulting in the deaths of up to 55 Ukrainian personnel, alongside the destruction of two vehicles and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. These strikes occurred in the regions of Malye Prokhody, Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Volchansk, and Artelnyoe within the Kharkov Region.Yug BattlegroupUnits of the Yug Battlegroup strengthened their positions along the front line, successfully repelling two Ukrainian attacks and inflicting up to 720 casualties on Kiev's forces. The group focused its efforts on several Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Serebryanka, Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, and Ivan-Daryevka within the DPR. Additionally, Kiev suffered losses, including a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system and a British-made FH-70 155-mm howitzer.Zapad BattlegroupThe Zapad Battlegroup struck personnel and equipment from eight Ukrainian brigades across areas in the Kharkov region, and in the Lugansk and Donetsk Peoples' Republics, inflicting losses of up to 350 personnel. In addition, they also eliminated US made 155-mm M777 and 105-mm M119 howitzers. The group enhanced its tactical position in locations including Petropavlovka, Kupyansk, Novoosinovo, and other areas.Vostok BattlegroupThe Vostok Battlegroup inflicted major losses on the Ukrainian forces, claiming the lives of up to 90 personnel and destroying two self-propelled artillery systems. The battlegroup secured more advantageous positions and targeted the brigades of the Kiev regime in the regions of Dobrovolye, Shakhterskoye, and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Among the destroyed assets were a Polish-made 155-mm Krab and a Ukrainian 155-mm Bohdana self-propelled artillery system.Dnepr BattlegroupThe Dnepr Battlegroup caused the UAF to lose up to 55 personnel and a field ammunition depot. The group launched attacks on several Ukrainian brigades in the Malaya Tokmachka, Orekhov, and Lobkovo areas of the Zaporozhye Region, as well as in Ivanovka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region. Additionally, they succeeded in destroying a 122-mm D-30 howitzer and two vehicles.

