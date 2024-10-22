https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/russias-kazan-100-ready-to-host-brics-summit---city-mayor-1120629522.html

Russia's Kazan 100% Ready to Host BRICS Summit - City Mayor

Kazan is 100% ready to host the BRICS summit, the city's mayor, Ilsur Metshin, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The leaders of the BRICS countries and partner countries will judge today's Russia by Kazan, so all these months we have been living with a sense of the highest responsibility that lies with our city. The entire world will be focused on Kazan for the three days of the summit. And our task is to justify the country's trust, the trust of Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. Today I can say with confidence: Kazan is 100% ready to host the BRICS summit," Metshin said. According to the mayor, work was carried out in all areas during the preparation for the summit: modernization of roads, buildings, networks, hotels, public spaces, personnel training, security issues. The city headquarters was in operation, where the progress of work was discussed and emerging problems were promptly resolved. At the same time, Metshin emphasized that Kazan had begun preparations long before the Russian president signed the decree on holding the summit in Kazan in April last year. According to the mayor, in essence, everything that has been done in the city in recent years has become a kind of training before the BRICS summit: if there had been no celebration of the millennium of Kazan and the 2013 Universiade, there would have been no World Aquatics Championships, World Football Championships, WorldSkills Championships, Future Games and BRICS Games in the city. "Today, Kazan confidently ranks among the best cities in the country in a variety of indicators. We have been working on this for a long time. The city received such a facet, including thanks to various global events, for which Kazan is happy to become a platform, as a result of the systematic work built in Tatarstan under the leadership of the head of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov and the first president of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev," the mayor noted. And, according to Metshin, Kazan strives to hold each event as the best of its kind. According to Metshin, it is especially important that the changes affected not only the urban infrastructure, but also that people's competencies, expertise, and organizational skills have grown. The attitude of residents to holding global events has changed: everyone sees that they improve the urban environment, increase the quality of life, and give a unique drive. The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association — in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Russia's BRICS presidency is held under the motto of strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security. As part of its presidency, the Russian Federation will organize more than 200 political, economic and social events.

