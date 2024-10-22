https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/south-korea-mulls-sending-military-experts-to-ukraine--reports-1120635262.html

South Korea Mulls Sending Military Experts to Ukraine – Reports

South Korea is considering sending a group of military experts to Ukraine to monitor North Korean troops after Pyongyang allegedly decided to send troops to assist Moscow, a news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a government source.

A source told the media that the possibility of sending South Korean military personnel to Ukraine to monitor North Korean combat capabilities and tactics exists. Such team, if deployed, will include experts from intelligence units, according to the news agency. Earlier in October, South Korean media reported that North Korea allegedly decided to send some 12,000 soldiers to aid Russia, and 1,500 troops are already deployed in Russia's Far East. On October 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the parliament, a bill to ratify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea. According to Article 4 of the agreement, should one of the parties be subjected to an armed aggression by any state or a group of states and find itself in a state of conflict, the other party shall immediately provide military and other forms of assistance with all available means in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and in conformity with Russian and North Korean laws. The White House has said that the US has no evidence to support the claims of North Korean involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Rutte said that the alliance could not confirm that North Korea was sending its soldiers to Ukraine.

