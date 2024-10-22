https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/sudans-rapid-support-forces-discover-black-boxes-of-downed-il-76-aircraft---adviser-1120641053.html

Sudan's 'Rapid Support Forces' Discover Black Boxes of Downed Il-76 Aircraft - Adviser

Sudan's 'Rapid Support Forces' Discover Black Boxes of Downed Il-76 Aircraft - Adviser

Sputnik International

Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have discovered the "black boxes" of the downed Il-76 cargo plane and, after decrypting, will publish their data at a press conference, adviser to the commander of RSF Al-Basha Tabeek told Sputnik.

2024-10-22T13:39+0000

2024-10-22T13:39+0000

2024-10-22T13:39+0000

world

sudan

rapid support forces (rsf)

plane crash

il-76

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100432853_0:272:2872:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bdde66955a627461826aaa57418254ac.jpg

The RSF that seized the western region of Sudan, Darfur, earlier stated that they shot down a Sudanese Il-76 cargo plane in the province of North Darfur, the crew of which, according to them, allegedly included Russian citizens. A document issued by a Kyrgyz airport was found on the footage from the crash site. The adviser to the commander of the RSF added that the forces will publish the data of the "black boxes" after decryption, which requires technical procedures and contacting experts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/uae-accuses-sudanese-army-of-airstrike-on-its-ambassadors-residence-in-khartoum-1120353363.html

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rapid support forces, black boxes, downed il-76 cargo plane, discovered the "black boxes"