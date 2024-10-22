Sudan's 'Rapid Support Forces' Discover Black Boxes of Downed Il-76 Aircraft - Adviser

International
Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have discovered the "black boxes" of the downed Il-76 cargo plane and, after decrypting, will publish their data at a press conference, adviser to the commander of RSF Al-Basha Tabeek told Sputnik.
The RSF that seized the western region of Sudan, Darfur, earlier stated that they shot down a Sudanese Il-76 cargo plane in the province of North Darfur, the crew of which, according to them, allegedly included Russian citizens. A document issued by a Kyrgyz airport was found on the footage from the crash site. The adviser to the commander of the RSF added that the forces will publish the data of the "black boxes" after decryption, which requires technical procedures and contacting experts.
13:39 GMT 22.10.2024
Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces (File)
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have discovered the "black boxes" of the downed Il-76 cargo plane and, after decrypting, will publish their data at a press conference, adviser to the commander of RSF Al-Basha Tabeek told Sputnik.
The RSF that seized the western region of Sudan, Darfur, earlier stated that they shot down a Sudanese Il-76 cargo plane in the province of North Darfur, the crew of which, according to them, allegedly included Russian citizens. A document issued by a Kyrgyz airport was found on the footage from the crash site.
"We got the black boxes. We will extract all information about the plane – from which airport it departed, where it came from and about all engines and operations," Tabeek said.
The adviser to the commander of the RSF added that the forces will publish the data of the "black boxes" after decryption, which requires technical procedures and contacting experts.
