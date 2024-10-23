https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/erdogan-putin-may-discuss-prospects-of-using-national-currencies-in-trade-1120651771.html

Erdogan, Putin May Discuss Prospects of Using National Currencies in Trade

Erdogan, Putin May Discuss Prospects of Using National Currencies in Trade

Sputnik International

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin may discuss the prospects of using national currencies in trade during talks in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2024-10-23T06:57+0000

2024-10-23T06:57+0000

2024-10-23T06:57+0000

world

recep tayyip erdogan

vladimir putin

turkiye

kazan

brics

2024 brics summit in russia's kazan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113104814_0:98:3293:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_342b418e692807d4426fe95f7111e93c.jpg

In September, Putin mentioned in a phone conversation with Erdogan that there is an emerging trend of using national currencies in settlements between the two countries and the decreasing share of transactions in dollars and euros. Erdogan also stressed the importance of transitioning to rubles and lira in bilateral relations. In December 2023, reserve currencies weakened their position in Turkiye's trade, with their share falling to its lowest level since 2016. Meanwhile, national currencies increased: for instance, the ruble reached its highest level since 2020, increasing 1.5 times, according to Turkish statistical data previously calculated by Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/brazil-interested-in-use-of-national-currencies-in-brics-trade---foreign-minister-1120640423.html

turkiye

kazan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

erdogan, putin, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, national currencies in trade