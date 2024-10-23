https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/erdogan-putin-may-discuss-prospects-of-using-national-currencies-in-trade-1120651771.html
Erdogan, Putin May Discuss Prospects of Using National Currencies in Trade
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin may discuss the prospects of using national currencies in trade during talks in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.
In September, Putin mentioned in a phone conversation with Erdogan that there is an emerging trend of using national currencies in settlements between the two countries and the decreasing share of transactions in dollars and euros. Erdogan also stressed the importance of transitioning to rubles and lira in bilateral relations. In December 2023, reserve currencies weakened their position in Turkiye's trade, with their share falling to its lowest level since 2016. Meanwhile, national currencies increased: for instance, the ruble reached its highest level since 2020, increasing 1.5 times, according to Turkish statistical data previously calculated by Sputnik.
KAZAN (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin may discuss the prospects of using national currencies in trade during talks in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.
In September, Putin mentioned in a phone conversation with Erdogan
that there is an emerging trend of using national currencies in settlements between the two countries and the decreasing share of transactions in dollars and euros. Erdogan
also stressed the importance of transitioning to rubles and lira in bilateral relations.
"This issue [the use of national currencies in trade] is a priority. I think the leaders will certainly address it. Mr. President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] also gives this issue great importance," the source said.
In December 2023, reserve currencies weakened their position in Turkiye's trade, with their share falling to its lowest level since 2016. Meanwhile, national currencies increased: for instance, the ruble reached its highest level since 2020, increasing 1.5 times, according to Turkish statistical data previously calculated by Sputnik.