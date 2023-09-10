https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/any-grain-route-initiatives-excluding-russias-participation-bound-to-fail---erdogan--1113254540.html

Any Grain Route Initiatives Excluding Russia's Participation Bound to Fail - Erdogan

Turkey is paying great attention to ensuring food security in Africa, but any alternatives to the grain deal that exclude Russia's participation are bound to fail, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"In the grain corridor process, we believe that any initiative that isolates Russia is bound to fail, its success is of very little possibility," Erdogan said after the G20 Summit in New Delhi. The Turkish leader also noted that Turkiye and Qatar were attaching great significance to grain supplies to Africa suffering from food scarcity. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that his country would soon ship free grain to six African countries in a bid to alleviate food shortages on he continent.On July 18, the Turkiye- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, or the grain deal, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year amid the Russian military operation expired as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow said that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled.

