LIVE UPDATES: PPP Share of BRICS in Global Economy Exceeds That of G7 - Putin

BRICS Could Create Banking System for Reducing Commercial Costs - Brazilian President

At the BRICS summit there is a possibility of creating banking system that will reduce costs in commercial relations, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday.

"When we talk about the banking system, we are discussing the possibility of creating a financial system that will reduce the costs for our commercial relations," Lula said, speaking via video link at a meeting of the Kazan BRICS summit.

This does not imply replacing the national financial systems of the association's members, Lula said.