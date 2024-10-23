brics expansion, brics enlargement, brics countries, brics members, brics states, brics development, brics power, multipolar world, world order, multipolarity, us hegemony, western world order, western dominance, western hegemony, western demise, russian economy, brics economy, western world, global majority, global south
LIVE UPDATES: PPP Share of BRICS in Global Economy Exceeds That of G7 - Putin
Strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc, and addressing regional challenges will be discussed at the summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting the summit and holding bilateral meetings on the sidelines, including with the leaders of India, China, South Africa, Egypt, and Brazil.
The BRICS Summit is being held in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24, with the participation of heads of state, as well as representatives of several international organizations. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006, and Russia assumed the bloc’s rotating presidency on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association.
BRICS Could Create Banking System for Reducing Commercial Costs - Brazilian President
At the BRICS summit there is a possibility of creating banking system that will reduce costs in commercial relations, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday.
"When we talk about the banking system, we are discussing the possibility of creating a financial system that will reduce the costs for our commercial relations," Lula said, speaking via video link at a meeting of the Kazan BRICS summit.
This does not imply replacing the national financial systems of the association's members, Lula said.
10:47 GMT 23.10.2024
Xi Says Reform of International Financial System Will Only Increase in Relevance
The urgency of reforming the international financial system has come to the forefront today, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.
"In the current reality, there is an urgent need to reform the international financial architecture," Xi said at an expanded BRICS meeting.
BRICS countries "must play a leading role" in promoting a international financial system that better reflects changes in the global economic structure, the president added.
10:47 GMT 23.10.2024
Egypt Ready to Step Up Settlements in National Currencies With BRICS States - President
Egypt confirms its readiness to strengthen cooperation with the BRICS countries and intensify settlements in national currencies, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Wednesday.
"Egypt confirms importance of cooperation in settlements in national currencies," Sisi said at an expanded meeting of the BRICS leaders in Russia's Kazan.
10:45 GMT 23.10.2024
Creating BRICS 'Grain Exchange' to Help Protect National Markets From Interference - Putin
The initiative to create the BRICS "grain exchange" will help protect national markets from external interference and speculation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
The BRICS "grain exchange" will help to form fair indicators of global grain prices, the president said.
"The implementation of this initiative will help [BRICS] protect national markets from negative external interference, speculation and attempts to create artificial food shortages," Putin said at an expanded BRICS meeting.
It is necessary to consider transforming the BRICS "grain exchange" into a full-fledged commodity exchange in the future, he added.
Russia proposes to create a separate BRICS platform for precious metals and diamonds, President Vladimir Putin said.
"We see the expediency of creating a separate BRICS platform for precious metals, as well as for diamonds. After all, this market is heavily regulated by various trade barriers, bypassing the universal Kimberley Process certification scheme," Putin said during a meeting of the BRICS summit in an expanded format.
10:25 GMT 23.10.2024
Debt Continues to Grow in Developed States, Global Trade Becoming More Fragmented - Putin
The debt burden in developed countries continues to grow, and global trade is fragmenting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"The chronic debt burden continues to grow in developed countries, the practice of unilateral sanctions, protectionism and unfair competition is expanding and, as a direct result, there is fragmentation of international trade, the market for foreign direct investment, especially in developing countries, and volatility is at a high level," Putin said at an expanded BRICS meeting.
At the same time, BRICS economies show resilience thanks to balanced policies, the president said, adding that the BRICS countries' share in the global economy in terms of purchasing power parity will confidently exceed that of the G7 countries in the end of 2024.
The world trade and global economy are changing significantly, and the centers of activity are shifting towards the emerging markets, Putin said.
10:18 GMT 23.10.2024
Implementation of UN Sustainable Development Agenda Currently Stalled - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development agenda is now "stalled".
"Commodity price volatility is at a high level, and due to increased inflation, citizens' incomes and corporate profits are falling in many countries. The implementation of the tasks of the UN Sustainable Development agenda for the period up to 2030 is also stalling," Putin said during an expanded meeting of the BRICS summit.
08:29 GMT 23.10.2024
Putin Says Multipolar World Fundamentally Changed
Multipolar world has fundamentally changed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
The BRICS countries have a positive influence on the state of affairs in the sphere of global stability and security, and make a significant contribution to solving acute regional problems, the president said.
"This is the essence of the strategy of the BRICS course in the international arena, which meets the aspirations of the main part of the international community — the so-called global majority. And it is precisely this course that is especially in demand in the current conditions, when truly significant changes are taking place in the world," Putin said during a meeting of the BRICS summit in a narrow format.
08:22 GMT 23.10.2024
BRICS States Have Enormous Economic, Demographic, Political Potential - Putin
The BRICS member countries have an enormous political, economic, scientific and demographic potential, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"The member states of our association have truly enormous political, economic, scientific, technological and human potential," Putin said at a meeting of the BRICS summit in a narrow format.
08:21 GMT 23.10.2024
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Authority of BRICS in World - Putin
Russia seeks to strengthen role of BRICS in the world and focus on solving global and local problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We sought to strengthen the authority of BRICS, to increase its role in world affairs, in solving pressing global and regional problems," Putin said at a narrow-format meeting of the BRICS summit.
08:17 GMT 23.10.2024
Putin Proposes to Draw List of BRICS Partner States, Add It to Final Declaration of Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he proposed to form a list of BRICS partner countries and record it in the final declaration of the summit in Kazan.
"In Johannesburg, we agreed to develop modalities and categories of partner states of our association and to form a list of countries to receive such status. It is important to reflect the decision in this regard in the final Kazan declaration," Putin said during a meeting of the BRICS summit in a narrow format.
08:15 GMT 23.10.2024
Putin on BRICS Expansion: Would Be Wrong to Ignore Interest From Global South States
It would be wrong for BRICS to ignore the unprecedented interest of the countries of the Global South and East in joining the association, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Of course, it would be wrong to ignore the unprecedented interest of the countries of the Global South and East in strengthening contacts with the BRICS. More than 30 states have already expressed this desire in one form or another. At the same time, it is necessary to maintain a balance and prevent a decrease in the effectiveness of the BRICS," Putin said at a meeting of the BRICS summit in a narrow format.
08:11 GMT 23.10.2024
Putin Notes Authority, Influence of BRICS in International Arena
BRICS is developing dynamically, and its authority and influence in world affairs are strengthening, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We are all witnessing the dynamic development of the BRICS, strengthening its authority and influence in world affairs," Putin said, opening a meeting of the BRICS summit in a narrow format.