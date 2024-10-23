https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/brics-summit-adopts-final-declaration-with-long-term-goals---putin-1120656548.html

BRICS Summit Adopts Final Declaration With Long-Term Goals - Putin

BRICS Summit Adopts Final Declaration With Long-Term Goals - Putin

Sputnik International

The BRICS summit has adopted a final declaration that contains general assessments of the state of affairs in the world, as well as goals for the long term, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2024-10-23T12:14+0000

2024-10-23T12:14+0000

2024-10-23T12:29+0000

world

vladimir putin

russia

kazan

brics

2024 brics summit in russia's kazan

uae

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/17/1120656387_0:146:3121:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_619de332573bd7004c783b061bd502f3.jpg

"We have prepared a final declaration, which contains general assessments of the state of affairs in the world, summarizes the results of Russia's chairmanship of BRICS, and defines guidelines for long-term cooperation ... I would like to note that we plan to distribute it to the UN as our common joint document," Putin said at an expanded BRICS meeting. The final BRICS declaration will be a very important step to strengthen the interaction of the organization's members, said a representative of the UAE delegation at the BRICS summit in Kazan. He said the UAE is interested in expanding partnership and cooperation for sustainable development, growth of innovation and green economy.The BRICS summit is being held in Russia's Kazan from October 22-24. According to the authorities of the Republic of Tatarstan, more than 30 countries have confirmed their participation in the event.BRICS is an intergovernmental organization established in 2006. Russia took over the rotating chairmanship of BRICS on January 1. The year began with the accession of new members to the organization - in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation yet but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/brics-summit-day-2-what-you-need-to-know---1120651192.html

russia

kazan

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics summit, adopts final declaration, russian president vladimir putin