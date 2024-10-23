International
North Korea Strengthens Missile Forces to Counter Growing US Threats
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed the operational readiness of strategic missile bases on October 23.
Kim Jong Un examined the capabilities and functions of launch-related facilities crucial to national security. The leader praised the soldiers for their dedicated service, maintaining combat readiness as the situation demands, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. Kim emphasized the strategic missile force's pivotal role in the DPRK's war deterrence and reaffirmed the importance of modernizing the military, prioritizing missile capabilities. He pointed out the growing threats from US strategic nuclear forces, stressing the need for the DPRK to strengthen its deterrence and maintain a strong nuclear posture. The leader concluded by highlighting the necessity of further modernizing the missile bases, ensuring they are fully prepared to deliver a swift strategic counterblow in any situation.
Kim Jong Un examined the capabilities and functions of launch-related facilities crucial to national security. The leader praised the soldiers for their dedicated service, maintaining combat readiness as the situation demands, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Kim emphasized the strategic missile force's pivotal role in the DPRK's war deterrence and reaffirmed the importance of modernizing the military, prioritizing missile capabilities. He pointed out the growing threats from US strategic nuclear forces, stressing the need for the DPRK to strengthen its deterrence and maintain a strong nuclear posture.

"As was stressed on several occasions recently, the U.S. strategic nuclear means pose ever-increasing threat to the security environment of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the long-term threats urgently demand that the DPRK more definitely bolster its war deterrence and take a thorough and strict counteraction posture of the nuclear forces," the KCNA cited Kim as saying.

The leader concluded by highlighting the necessity of further modernizing the missile bases, ensuring they are fully prepared to deliver a swift strategic counterblow in any situation.
